Cost-of-living crisis fuels political turmoil, according to WTW political risk index

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protest intensity in 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 correlate most strongly with rising energy prices, slower real wage growth, and the proportion of wages set by collective bargaining. This is according to the latest Political Risk Index report released by WTW ( WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company.

The report details that in 2023 intense cost-of-living protests struck hardest in developed and wealthier emerging markets. Other findings include:

  • Up to three million person-days were devoted to cost-of-living protests in 122 countries and territories in 2022
  • Protests regarding government policies on energy are among the most important drivers of cost-of-living unrest globally
  • Protests in richer nations suggest that the trend toward escalating property damage and business interruption from social unrest is likely to continue
  • Countries where collective bargaining is common, including many countries in Western Europe, are likely to be continually impacted by intense and economically costly protests if inflation remains high

Looking to the year ahead, the report concludes with a set of risk indices finding Argentina, France, Spain and Italy most vulnerable to wage protests with analysis suggesting that in 2023 wage protests may become increasingly intense in the emerging world.

Evan Freely, Global Head of Financial Solutions, WTW, said: “The international community continues to grapple with the cost-of-living crises and its wide consequences. This report indicates that rising prices, particularly in food and energy, often results in a political cost including more frequent examples of disruptive civil unrest. The economic climate, particularly inflation, is also increasing credit exposure for organizations across the globe.”

Sam Wilkin, Director of Political Risk Analytics, WTW adds, “The ramifications are associated with turmoil in rich, poor, and developing countries alike. Globalization has seen businesses grow their interests and assets further from home and this report will help Boards identify and manage emerging risk areas.”

The analysis conducted has been drawn from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) and the Global Protest Tracker from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP).

The complete report can be downloaded here.

About WTW

At WTW ( WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success — and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Sarah Booker: +44 7917 722040
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3MjI4NiM1Njg2MjQxIzIwMTA4MTE=
Willis-Towers-Watson-Public-Li.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.