BEIJING, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) ( KXIN) today announces that the Company has signed a supplementary acquisition agreement with Morning Star Auto Inc (“Morning Star”) and expects completion of the Morning Star acquisition in August 2023.



Mr. Mingjun Lin, chairman and CEO of Kaixin, said: "Kaixin and Morning Star have reached a more flexible cooperation plan on the acquisition conditions. The Morning Star acquisition will greatly accelerate Kaixin's strategic transition into the new energy vehicle business. We look forward to achieving excellent results in the production and sales of new energy vehicles in the second half of the year!"

Mr. Lei Gu, chairman of Morning Star, said: "The Morning Star's factory in Henan has been operating at normal production capacity. The successful acquisition by Kaixin will effectively boost our production to a larger scale. New energy vehicles will become the most important segment of Kaixin’s business lines!"

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin is in the process of transforming from a nationwide dealerships network to one of the important players in China’s electric vehicle market.

Safe Harbor Statement

SOURCE: Kaixin Auto Holdings