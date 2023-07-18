Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson ( NYSE:KW, Financial) has released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights Kennedy Wilson’s efforts to strengthen the foundations of the company’s ESG program, which focuses on delivering long-term social, environmental, and economic value across the portfolio and to key stakeholders.

Kennedy Wilson’s sustainability efforts are driven by a measure, manage, and monitor approach, which was strengthened in 2022 with the incorporation of new properties into the measurement platform. During the year, the company reached 9.2 million square feet of space with sustainable certification across the global portfolio. As discussed in the 2022 report, Kennedy Wilson has enhanced board oversight of ESG, continued social impact investing activities and building a diverse workforce, while providing much-needed support to charitable organizations.

“We are pleased to share our latest ESG Report and to highlight our continued progress expanding our ESG program, which is rooted in integrity, structured in line with our unique business model, and includes the flexibility to adapt to new regulations and best practices as they evolve over the coming years,” said William McMorrow, Chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson. “We are looking forward to building on the momentum of our efforts to accelerate our positive impact on the environment, in our communities, and within Kennedy Wilson.”

“We made important strides in 2022 to strengthen the foundations of our ESG program, which touches so many parts of our global business,” said Mary Ricks, President of Kennedy Wilson. “We have made demonstrable progress through our collective focus on ESG prioritization – from our Board right through to the incredible people on our asset and development management teams, who are the front line for making decisions at the asset and operating level, which will enable us to achieve our ESG priorities.”

Kennedy Wilson’s digital ESG Report is available at esg.kennedywilson.com, and a downloadable PDF of the report is available here.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson ( NYSE:KW, Financial) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform across the Western United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. We primarily focus on multifamily and office properties as well as industrial and debt investments in our investment management business. For more information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts, projections and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results, performance or achievement, or industry results, may differ materially and adversely from the results, performance or achievement, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “intends”, “projects”, “indicates”, “could”, “may” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

KW-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711601452/en/