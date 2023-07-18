Pentair plc ( NYSE:PNR, Financial), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource, will report its second quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website or by dialing 844-481-2705 or 412-317-0661 along with participant passcode PENTAIR. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through August 24, 2023 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, along with the participant passcode 9274142.

About Pentair plc

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

