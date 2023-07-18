Troilus Continues to Expand Zone X22, Drills High Grades of 103.81 g/t AuEq Over 1m, 14.68 g/t AuEq Over 7m, 3.10 g/t AuEq Over 17m and 3.29 g/t AuEq Over 11m

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) reports additional assay results from Zone X22 at the gold-copper Troilus Project, located in northcentral Quebec, Canada.

These results further demonstrate strong continuity between previously drilled holes and continue to highlight the high-grade trends of this zone (see plan view in Figure 1 and sections in Figures 2 and 3).

The reported results form part of a definition drill program targeting the high-grade NE-SW deformation corridor that characterizes the X22 Zone. An additional ~4,000 metres focused on infill drilling are planned in order to meet the Indicated resource category spacing requirement.

All results reported lie entirely outside of the PEA pit shells, excluding hole X22-23-026, and are intended to be included in the upcoming mineral resource estimate and Feasibility Study.

Zone X22 Intercept Highlights:

  • Hole X22-23-042 intersected a high-grade interval of 103.81 g/t AuEq over 1m, as well as 1.09 g/t AuEq over 45m within a broader intersection of 0.83 g/t AuEq over 82m, extending mineralization down-dip by 100m with hole X22-23-069, which returned 0.73 g/t AuEq over 55m, including 5.35 AuEq over 1m (see Figure 3). Mineralization remains open to expansion at depth.
  • Hole X22-23-067 intersected 14.68 g/t AuEq over 7m, including 133.12 g/t AuEq over 0.7m
  • Hole X22-23-066 intersected 3.29 g/t AuEq over 11m, including 24.56 g/t AuEq over 1m and 3.10 g/t AuEq over 17m, including 7.26 g/t AuEq over 3m extending mineralization 50m down-dip from previously reported hole 87-22-446 (see Figure 2).
  • Hole X22-23-044 returned 5.03 g/t AuEq over 3m, including 10.17 g/t AuEq over 1m extending mineralization 50m down-dip of hole X22-23-066 and remains open to expansion at depth (see Figure 2).
  • Hole X22-23-057 drilled 2.75 g/t AuEq over 2.4m at surface and 1.38 g/t AuEq over 12m, including 4.94 g/t AuEq over 1m confirming mineral continuity 100m down-dip from previously reported hole 87-22-410 and 50m up-dip from previously hole X22-23-023 (see Figure 2).

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, “Drilling in Zone X22 continues to impress us, returning some of the highest grades and most continuous intercepts in Troilus’ history. We strongly believe that our drilling efforts at X22 will optimize an already strong project, with near-surface high grades that will enhance the mine’s strip ratio and positively impact the mine sequencing. Significant recent rainfall in Quebec has provided some relief to the forest fire situation in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region and operations at our site are slowly re-starting since receiving government approval to access our camp. We expect to ramp up and resume drilling and exploration activities in the coming week as we closely monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our staff and local communities.”

The northeastern most region of X22 is showcasing strong grades and mineral continuity near surface. Wide intervals of mineralization such as 0.83 g/t AuEq of 82m from hole X22-23-042 are characterized by pervasive biotite alteration with disseminated sulfides, as well as sericitized shear zones and felsic porphyry dykes. High-grade intercepts such as 103.81 g/t AuEq from X22-23-042 are characterized by more discrete structures containing semi-massive pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. The strategic execution of the X22 drill program has rapidly expanded and defined the mineralized trend, which now extends ~1 kilometre and is expected to have a positive impact on the economics in the upcoming Feasibility Study, which remains on schedule for targeted completion prior to the end of the 2023 calendar year.

Figure 1: Plan View Map of Zone X22 Showing Current and Previously Reported Drilling
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5028dd02-d483-4e6b-bc3a-b23154ec9c24

Figure 2: Section 13,275N (A-A’ Figure 1) Showing New Results for Holes X22-23-044, X22-23-066, and X22-23-057
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eed81fc-ef70-4559-b31a-88f811a39fec

Figure 3: Section 13,075N (B-B’ Figure 1) Showing New Results for Holes X22-23-042 and X22-23-069
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57080ef3-69e7-477a-a63a-20fbfa077f28


Table 1: Zone X22 Drill Results

HoleFrom
(m)		To (m)Interval
(m)		Inside/Outside
of PEA Pit Shell		Au
Grade
(g/t)		Cu
Grade
(%)		Ag
Grade
(g/t)		AuEq
Grade
(g/t)
X22-23-017
29.85929.2outside0.420.071.060.52
incl3232.50.5outside1.200.071.101.30
incl48491outside1.550.194.101.83
incl54551outside1.310.040.251.36
incl57581outside0.790.101.100.93
65661outside0.720.141.400.91
75761outside0.750.090.700.87
77781outside0.600.121.400.76
97981outside1.290.050.251.36
1151161outside0.820.040.250.88
1181224outside0.910.073.431.03
1341351outside0.970.050.501.03
14518439outside0.560.060.850.65
incl1451472outside0.750.151.150.96
incl15617216outside0.740.081.390.86
incl1751783outside1.020.101.071.16
incl1811843outside0.760.030.400.81
X22-23-018
61676outside0.450.071.050.55
incl62631outside0.900.101.201.04
869711outside0.410.071.030.50
incl95972outside1.020.081.801.15
1261271outside0.970.031.001.02
X22-23-026
24251inside0.980.062.001.07
X22-23-042
1661671outside102.500.8226.80103.81
1881891outside1.210.030.701.25
28736982outside0.700.100.840.83
incl32336845outside0.920.131.101.09
X22-23-043
43441outside0.720.151.600.93
51521outside1.010.020.251.04
1992001outside0.830.092.980.98
incl2022031outside1.650.225.701.99
incl2042051outside1.430.093.901.58
2172192outside1.280.17

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.