TORONTO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latitude Uranium Inc. (“Latitude Uranium”, “LUR” or the “Company”) (CSE: LUR, LURAF, FRA: EI1) is pleased to announce the completion of an airborne radiometric survey at its Angilak property in Nunavut, Canada. The goal of the survey was to identify new targets inside and outside the Lac 50 Trend and to assess the correlation with the existing soil sampling to reduce the amount of manual soil sampling, thus reducing cost and improving efficiency. LUR has commenced its 2023 drill program with results expected at the end of July.



Radiometric Survey Results

New potential drill targets identified inside and outside the Lac 50 Trend (see Figure 1).

Results indicate good correlation with previous soil surveys and has highlighted new, previously unknown soil anomalies.

John Jentz, CEO, comments, "The airborne radiometric survey has highlighted the most prospective conductors coincident with structures that potentially host uranium mineralization inside and outside the Lac 50 Trend. Our team is on-site and while implementing the 2023 drill program, will examine the highest priority new targets inside the Lac 50 Trend. Our 2023 focus will be on the Lac 50 Trend which we believe provides the best opportunity for extending known mineralization.”

Figure 1: New potential drill target identified inside & outside Lac 50 Trend by Radiometric Survey

Radiometric Survey Results – Improving Targeting, Costs and Efficiencies

The radiometric survey shows good correlation with previous soil surveys and has highlighted new, previously unknown soil anomalies. Many of the new targets are coincident with strong Very Low-Frequency Electromagnetic Method (“VLF-EM”) conductors which has been a proven historical exploration technique at Angilak.

Previously, soil sampling was done manually on the ground over prospective areas identified by VLF-EM to confirm drill targets. The radiometric survey was done by air at low levels (10-20 metres) and has significantly reduced the amount of soil sampling required going forward to confirm drill targets.

The radiometric survey consisted of 10,856 line-kilometers and covered over 53,000 hectares (see Figure 2) which represents the full area previously covered by the VLF-EM. The survey type is a Low Level, Tight Drape, High Resolution Radiometric and Aeromagnetic Survey conducted by Inertial, a division of Special Projects Incorporated. Lines were flown east-west and spaced 50 metres apart with a north-south tie line spacing of 1,000 metres and a ground clearance of 10-20 metres. Magnetic, LiDAR elevation, and spectrometer data was also collected during the airborne survey.

Figure 2: Radiometric survey coverage

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nancy Normore, M.Sc., P.Geo, vice president of exploration for Latitude, who is a “Qualified Person” (as defined in NI 43-101).

Results from the Low Level, Tight Drape, High Resolution Radiometric and Aeromagnetic Survey conducted by Inertial has undergone preventative measures and processing to remove drift and noise associated with carrying out this geophysical survey. Deliverables have been assessed internally and compared to existing data for correlation. Latitude Uranium is satisfied with these measures and through the internal data comparison, have deemed the quality of the deliverables as sufficient.

About Latitude Uranium Inc.

Latitude Uranium is exploring and developing two district-scale uranium projects in Canada. Our primary focus is expanding the resource base at Angilak, which ranks amongst the highest-grade uranium deposits globally, outside of the Athabasca. Additionally, we are advancing the CMB Project, situated in the prolific Central Mineral Belt in central Labrador adjacent to the Michelin Deposit, with numerous occurrences of uranium, copper and potential IOCG style mineralization.

