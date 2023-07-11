NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of second-quarter 2023 financial results

JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2023

JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that it plans to report second-quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in a news release to be posted on its website at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of July 25, with a link to the financial results news release on NextEra Energy Partners' website. As previously announced, NextEra Energy Partners will make available its financial results only on its website.

John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Kirk Crews, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the second-quarter 2023 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on July 25. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
