TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") ( TSX:JAG , Financial)( OTCQX:JAGGF , Financial) today announced preliminary production results for the second quarter of 2023. Full financial results for the quarter will be reported and filed on SEDAR on or before August 15, 2023. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

Second Quarter Operating Highlights

Second Quarter Operating Results

Quarterly Summary

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Turmalina

Pilar

Total

Turmalina

Pilar

Total

100,000

103,000

203,000

101,000

127,000

228,000

2.80

3.04

2.92

3.10

3.73

3.45

87

88

88

88

87

87

Produced (oz)

7,874

8,876

16,750

8,816

13,212

22,028

Sold (oz)

7,661

9,256

16,917

7,643

12,839

20,482

Primary (m)

1,009

543

1,552

576

155

731

Secondary (m)

547

691

1,238

695

526

1,221

Exploration Development (m)

403

-

403

361

535

896

4,862

5,557

10,419

20,790

9,815

30,605

Vern Baker, President and CEO of Jaguar Mining stated: "The Company faced another difficult quarter as both mines encountered issues with dynamic orebodies leading to lower grades and tonnes than was expected in the areas we mined.

At the Pilar Mine, the primary orebodies showed a change in geometry that no longer fit our current mining method in portions of the orebody. This created both dilution and extraction issues leading to the loss of some planned mining blocks as well as lower than expected grades in mined blocks. By the end of the second quarter, our planning team had adapted plans for modifying the mining system to account for the ore being both narrower and flatter than prior experience.

At the Turmalina Mine, the areas mined in the second quarter showed significantly more variability than was planned leading to lower than expected grades. The Turmalina grade control program is being modified to improve stope design and grade control.

After due consideration with internal and external professionals, there is no material change to current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve disclosure.

During the quarter, development continued at the Faina Project with over 300 meters driven. Upgrading of the Faina Resource from last year´s diamond drilling underpins the project planning. The potential ore zones are expected to be reached in the fourth quarter and development of the resource into a reserve will begin. In 2024, we plan to focus on development of ramps, accesses, raises, and other infrastructure to mine effectively in future years.

Given the challenging quarter and the changes we plan to implement to our mining systems during the second half of the year, we feel it is prudent to temporarily suspend our forward-looking guidance for fiscal 2023 in regard to the Company's expected ounces of production and costs so that we can, in the future, provide updated guidance that should reflect the implementation of the aforesaid changes. We also plan on initiating cost cutting measures to optimize our cash flow in the second half of the year."

The Company's previous guidance can be found on page 4 of its first quarter 2023 MD&A which is available on Sedar or the Company website.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAUSIMM, Vice President Geology and Exploration, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the third largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with over 50,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

