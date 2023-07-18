TORRANCE, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) ( DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that the company will provide all fast chargers for the State of Hawai’i’s first round of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funding. The company believes Tritium is now the first manufacturer to secure a fast charger order through NEVI program funding.



To commemorate this milestone, executives from Tritium, along with project partners Sustainability Partners and National Car Charging, will join officials from the White House, Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, and Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) for a virtual discussion today about the future of e-mobility nationwide and how partnerships like theirs are paving the way for a more sustainable future.

“Hawai’i is recognized nationwide and around the world for its commitment to sustainability and has long been at the forefront of the e-mobility transition,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re not surprised to see the state act so quickly to ensure their community benefits from the emissions reductions that a rapid technology transition to electric vehicles secures. The NEVI funding is designed to ensure this transition occurs quickly and equitably, and Tritium is pleased to partner with the state and its representatives to bolster Hawai’i’s EV charging infrastructure.”

In September 2022, the Federal Highway Administration approved Hawai’i’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, granting the state access to $2.6 million of NEVI funding in FY2022. As part of their NEVI deployment plan, HDOT is utilizing its existing contract with Sustainability Partners, a public benefit company mandated to form reliable and enduring partnerships with public institutions for the advancement of their critical infrastructure.

HDOT is using the initial round of NEVI funding to procure eight Tritium NEVI systems, totaling 32 PKM150 (150kW) chargers and 16 power units. The chargers were procured for HDOT by Sustainability Partners from Aloha Charge, a National Car Charging company, and will be equipped with software developed by EV Connect, an EV charging management solutions provider. These fast chargers are expected to be among the first funded and installed under the NEVI program.

Established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NEVI will provide $5 billion over five years to support the development of EV charging infrastructure across the nation’s highways, including almost 1000 miles of roadway in Hawai’i. It’s estimated that the state will receive a total of $17.6 million in funding throughout the duration of the NEVI Formula Program.

“Hawai’i is committed to leading the nation in our e-mobility transition and grateful for Tritium’s partnership in this effort,” said Hawai’i Department of Transportation Director Edwin Sniffen. “We’re confident that Tritium’s chargers will provide the fast and reliable service Hawai’i needs as we bolster our EV infrastructure statewide.”

In March, Tritium announced that its NEVI-compliant charging system is available for purchase. Each charger on the company’s system provides 150kW of power to an EV through a reliable and modular fast-charging system. Thanks to multiple chargers and power rectifier units, the Tritium NEVI solution provides backup charger availability for high reliability and site uptime.

“The State of Hawai’i has long been dependent on petroleum for their energy supply, but with this new influx of DC fast-charging infrastructure, we are paving the way for a significant shift in their energy mix and a substantial leap towards greater energy independence,” said Mike Calise, Tritium’s President of the Americas. “NEVI has created an unprecedented opportunity for states across America to revolutionize their EV charging infrastructure. By creating more equitable access to fast chargers, we are not only shaping a sustainable and resilient future for American communities, but also driving a nationwide transformation towards clean transportation.”

During the initial NEVI program phase, HDOT will install charging facilities along the designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium ( DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners, LLC (SP) is a public benefit company that forms enduring partnerships with public entities for the advancement of their essential infrastructure. SP converts infrastructure to a monthly usage-based utility service with its innovative model, Infrastructure as a Service®. SP offers any combination of funding, including supplementary and match funding for NEVI program initiatives, in addition to project facilitation and ongoing care to keep essential infrastructure reliable, safe, and improving forever.

For more information, please visit www.sustainability.partners.

About Aloha Charge

Aloha Charge, a fully owned subsidiary of National Car Charging (NCC), is a Honolulu-based EV charging hardware and software reseller whose mission is to easily facilitate the transition to electric vehicles. Aloha Charge offers the most reliable EV charging products and services on the market. Collectively, Aloha Charge and National Car Charging are the largest independent EV charging reseller nationwide managing 8,000+ ports across 48 states, 1100 clients and dozens of business channels.

For more information, please visit alohacharge.com or nationalcarcharging.com.

