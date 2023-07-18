Global Convenience Brand Taps Mobivity's Connected Rewards to Acquire 158,000 Digital Consumers in 45 Days Through Mobile Games

1 hours ago
Mobivity Provides Differentiated Marketing Solutions to Grow Brand Loyalty Programs, Traffic, and Engagement Through Large Mobile Gaming Audiences

PHOENIX, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, announced today that a major global convenience store brand successfully acquired thousands of digital consumers through Mobivity’s Connected Rewards.

Using Mobivity’s Connected Rewards, the brand was able to leverage its owned media to promote various casual mobile games while Mobivity’s reach to more than 200 million highly receptive mobile gamers provided reciprocal advertising to promote the brand’s digital programs. The program resulted in the brand acquiring over 158,000 new consumers nearly 30% faster with an 82% lower acquisition cost than their common digital advertising channels previously employed such as social media, influencer marketing, and digital ad networks. Additional results included double-digit improvements in the brand’s opt-in and opt-out rates compared to stand-alone brand offers without game promotions. This new digital audience helped drive increased loyalty memberships and digital sales.

“Brand budgets have been hit hard with rising labor and product costs, frequently resulting in reduced marketing and media budgets with expectations to produce even higher returns,” said Dennis Becker, CEO of Mobivity. “We’re proud to provide a more efficient and differentiated user acquisition channel as Connected Rewards enables brand marketers to more effectively hit their KPIs while driving more sales.”

The growth of Connected Rewards and Mobivity’s network of gaming developers, publishers, and ad networks has expanded its audience nearly seven times since the beginning of the year to now reach over 200 million U.S. mobile gamers.

About Mobivity
Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit www.mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

