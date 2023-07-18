Ujjwal Kumar named Group President - Teradyne Robotics

NORTH READING, Mass., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne ( TER) today named Ujjwal Kumar as Group President - Teradyne Robotics. Kumar’s 25-year career has spanned multiple industries and major multi-national corporations, including General Motors, General Electric, and Honeywell.

The Teradyne Robotics Group includes Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) that build human-scale robotics, designed to work alongside people to perform tasks that are dull, dirty, or even dangerous. UR is the market leader in the work cell collaborative robotics market and MiR is a leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs).

Kumar succeeds Greg Smith who was promoted to Teradyne’s CEO in February this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ujjwal Kumar to Teradyne,” said Greg Smith, President and CEO of Teradyne. “He is a proven leader with a distinguished track record of scaling businesses. His deep experience in automation and industrial software, combined with broad experiences in multiple industrial end-markets will accelerate Teradyne’s strategy to be the most innovative player in manufacturing and warehouse automation.”

Kumar commented, “Human-scale robotics has the potential to fundamentally transform manufacturing and logistics. I’m looking forward to leveraging Teradyne’s current market leadership positions and expanding our served markets organically as well as through strategic acquisitions, to drive the transformation of the industrial automation space.” Kumar continued, “It’s an honor to join the incredibly entrepreneurial Teradyne Robotics team and help drive the next chapter of our growth.”

TER, Financial) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

