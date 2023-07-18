Global Atlantic Announces Electronic Application Requirement for Fixed Rate Annuities

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, recently announced its transition to the exclusive use of electronic applications for all multi-year guaranteed fixed-rate annuity sales.

In an effort to continue driving the digital transformation of both Global Atlantic and the industry as a whole, eApplications are now required for all durations of the company’s SecureFore fixed-rate annuity series. This change will be instrumental in streamlining the user experience for Global Atlantic’s clients, financial professionals and distribution partners through a faster, simpler and more convenient process from application to contract issuance.

“The move to eApplications is a tremendous step forward, not only for Global Atlantic, but also for the industry at large,” said Paula Nelson, Head of Strategic Growth, Individual Markets at Global Atlantic. “We are committed to being a leader in the modernization of the annuity industry to improve efficiency, enhance financial professional and customer experiences, and drive overall growth.”

Financial professionals at broker/dealers and Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs) may use Global Atlantic’s SnapApp tool for their eApplications, including access to a variety of helpful content, such as a how-to video, user guide, FAQ and guidelines to make this transition as seamless as possible. Financial professionals whose firms already provide eApplication tools can continue to use these platforms to submit their applications.

About Global Atlantic
Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Forethought Life Insurance Company.

SecureFore fixed annuities are issued by Forethought Life Insurance Company, 10 West Market Street, Suite 2300, Indianapolis, Indiana. Available in most states with contract FA1101SPDA-01 and ICC17-FA1101SPDA-01 and rider forms FA4012-02, ICC17-FA4012-02, FA4121-01, ICC20-FA4121-01, FA4051-01, ICC17-FA4051-01, FA4052-01, ICC17-FA4054-01, ICC20-FANC-01, FANHW-01, FATIW-01, and ICC20-FATI-01.

Products and features are subject to state variations and availability. Read the contract for complete details.

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Forethought Life Insurance Company and Accordia Life and Annuity Company. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230711164506r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711164506/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.