Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, recently announced its transition to the exclusive use of electronic applications for all multi-year guaranteed fixed-rate annuity sales.

In an effort to continue driving the digital transformation of both Global Atlantic and the industry as a whole, eApplications are now required for all durations of the company’s SecureFore fixed-rate annuity series. This change will be instrumental in streamlining the user experience for Global Atlantic’s clients, financial professionals and distribution partners through a faster, simpler and more convenient process from application to contract issuance.

“The move to eApplications is a tremendous step forward, not only for Global Atlantic, but also for the industry at large,” said Paula Nelson, Head of Strategic Growth, Individual Markets at Global Atlantic. “We are committed to being a leader in the modernization of the annuity industry to improve efficiency, enhance financial professional and customer experiences, and drive overall growth.”

Financial professionals at broker/dealers and Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs) may use Global Atlantic’s SnapApp tool for their eApplications, including access to a variety of helpful content, such as a how-to video, user guide, FAQ and guidelines to make this transition as seamless as possible. Financial professionals whose firms already provide eApplication tools can continue to use these platforms to submit their applications.

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Forethought Life Insurance Company.

SecureFore fixed annuities are issued by Forethought Life Insurance Company, 10 West Market Street, Suite 2300, Indianapolis, Indiana. Available in most states with contract FA1101SPDA-01 and ICC17-FA1101SPDA-01 and rider forms FA4012-02, ICC17-FA4012-02, FA4121-01, ICC20-FA4121-01, FA4051-01, ICC17-FA4051-01, FA4052-01, ICC17-FA4054-01, ICC20-FANC-01, FANHW-01, FATIW-01, and ICC20-FATI-01.

Products and features are subject to state variations and availability. Read the contract for complete details.

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Forethought Life Insurance Company and Accordia Life and Annuity Company. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.

