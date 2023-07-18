Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, ended June 30, 2023, before the market open on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

What: Everbridge’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (833) 685-0904, Domestic

(412) 317-5740, International Replay: (877) 344-7529, Passcode 3077415, Domestic

(412) 317-0088, Passcode 3077415, International Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvbregjd (live and replay)

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

