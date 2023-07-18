Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. ( VBTX) (“Veritex” or "the Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company's website, https://ir.veritexbank.com/. The Company will also host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website, or the hosting website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xu9w726g.

Participants may also register via teleconference at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4c4f56cfcc834a4f9ccbaba9c815983a. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

