Teknova Expands Proprietary AAV-Tek™ Solutions Product Line to Deliver End-to-End Solutions for Gene Therapy Process Development

1 hours ago
First-of-its-kind screening kit now available for AAV8 – along with a suite of high-quality reagents to support the entire AAV workflow – helping gene therapy developers save months in process development

HOLLISTER, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) ( TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today launched the next set of reagents in the Company’s proprietary product line, AAV-Tek™ Solutions. Available for purchase starting today is a version of Teknova’s AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit for the AAV8 serotype, along with a suite of reagents to support the entire gene therapy workflow.

“After we introduced our first proprietary gene therapy product a few months ago – the AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit for AAV2 – customers encouraged us to create additional solutions to better support AAV gene therapy developers,” said Stephen Gunstream, Teknova’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In a few short months, our talented team has delivered the AEX Buffer Screening Kit for AAV8, specifically designed to help gene therapy developers save months in process development time. We’re also making available more than 20 additional reagents we’ve identified as key solutions to support the entire gene therapy workflow. We are uniquely positioned to address key bioprocessing bottlenecks and streamline the manufacturing process through a combination of new, proprietary products and off-the-shelf, proven reagents, as we help our gene therapy customers seamlessly scale from process development to clinical production.”

The AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit was created to help streamline the identification of the ideal buffer formulation for use during AAV downstream processing, specifically during the anion exchange (AEX) purification step. Developed by Teknova’s Research and Development team, the kit addresses critical pain points in the workflow by providing a selection of serotype-specific equilibration and elution buffers to optimize the separation of empty and full capsids during polishing. Teknova conducted a robust design of experiments across multiple AAV serotypes by monitoring four different critical quality attributes (infectivity, recovery, purity, and peak separation), to identify the optimal number of buffers for use across a variety of upstream workflows, transgenes, and downstream purification platforms.

Teknova is also introducing a suite of 24 high-quality, off-the-shelf reagents as part of the Company’s AAV-Tek Solutions product line, including cell lysis solutions, filtration wash buffers, and capture chromatography reagents. Designed to address end-to-end upstream and downstream bioprocessing needs, this array of new solutions – including the AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit – positions Teknova as a single-source partner for gene therapy developers to help them streamline and scale their end-to-end biomanufacturing process development and enter the clinic faster.

Along with the kit for AAV2 launched previously, the AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit for AAV8 is available today for purchase via phone, email, or online, and is priced at $1,000. Teknova is continuing to work on additional serotypes – AAV6, AAV9, and AAV5 – for release later this year.

For more information about the AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit or to purchase it online, visit www.teknova.com/AAV8.

For more information about the suite of AAV gene therapy workflow solutions or to purchase them online, visit www.teknova.com/aav-workflow.

ABOUT TEKNOVA
Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.

Investor Contacts
Matt Lowell
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+1 831-637-1100
Sara Michelmore
MacDougall Advisors
[email protected]
+1 781-235-3060
Media Contact
Jennifer Henry
Senior Vice President, Marketing
[email protected]
+1 831-313-1259
