CAE outlines Sustainability leadership in FY23 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability report

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, July 11, 2023

MONTREAL, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE has released its FY23 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability report, showcasing the company's ongoing efforts to integrating environmental, social and economic considerations into its operations, and underscoring its dedication to long-term success and creation of positive impacts for its stakeholders and society as a whole.

"With a clear focus on sustainable and responsible business practices, our latest report reflects our unwavering commitment to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations," said Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, CAE. "By supporting our customers' and suppliers' decarbonization efforts and mobilizing our employees to amplify our initiatives, we drive positive change and contribute to a more sustainable future for all."

This report serves as an invaluable and transparent platform, fostering meaningful engagement with a wide spectrum of key stakeholders, including customers, employees, investors, suppliers and community partners. It offers a compilation of the collaborative endeavour of CAE's remarkable team and stakeholders, who are united in a shared vision of a safer and more sustainable future.

"When it comes to climate action, all stakeholders are interconnected by the challenges that arise. CAE is part of the solution to our customers' decarbonization challenges," said Hélène V. Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement, CAE. "As the first carbon neutral Canadian aerospace company, we will continue to lead the way for the decarbonization of our industry."

The report, which highlights CAE's incredible journey towards environmental stewardship, social responsibility and sustainable business practices, includes some of these key points: 

  • Enhanced disclosures covering more than 15 new material topics and performance metrics to align with CAE's new 5-year strategic roadmap and the expectations of its stakeholders;
  • CAE's admission to the Climate Group's RE100, a collective of 400 global companies committed to the use of renewable energy worldwide. CAE's admission to this group is a further testament to the seriousness of its achievements and commitments toward renewable energy;
  • Expansion of CAE's Scope 3 reporting (emissions associated with its supply chain) beyond business air travel to additional major categories and continued integration of sustainability criteria into supply chain management processes. 

For more information and to access the full report, click here.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Follow us on Twitter: @CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae
Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

CAE contacts:

General Media:
Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications
+1-514-341-2000, ext. 7939, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=MO53482&sd=2023-07-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-outlines-sustainability-leadership-in-fy23-global-annual-activity-and-sustainability-report-301874051.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO53482&Transmission_Id=202307110700PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO53482&DateId=20230711
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.