First consumer genetic health test under the Quest brand provides insights based on DNA, with unique features that include next-generation sequencing, robust support services, physician ordering, and access to one-on-one genetic counseling

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the leader in diagnostic information services, today announced the launch of its first consumer-initiated genetic test, now exclusively available through the company's consumer health business at questhealth.com. Called Genetic Insights, the new offering helps people understand their potential risk of developing certain inheritable health conditions, with advanced technology and end-to-end support that includes personalized health reports and access to genetic counseling.

Using a saliva specimen, Genetic Insights analyzes 36 genes to identify potential risk of nearly two dozen inheritable conditions, including breast and colon cancer; a number of heart and blood disorders; and carrier status for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease. Designed to address gaps in existing consumer genetic tests, the new test is powered by advanced next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology*, which can analyze thousands of DNA variants in genes associated with disease and looks at more regions in a person's genome than microarray testing technology.

"Genetic Insights goes beyond the typical consumer genetic test. The Quest team spent the past couple of years innovating not just the test, but the entire consumer experience to deliver comprehensive, complex genetic health data in a way that is digestible and actionable to the end user," said Dr. Sarah South, PhD, FACMG, Executive Scientific Director of R&D for Molecular Genetics and Oncology, Quest Diagnostics. "The use of NGS is a crucial distinction­, because NGS-based tests are uniquely able to identify a wider range of genetic conditions and keep pace with new genetic discoveries."

A uniquely guided user experience

Individuals who purchase Genetic Insights at questhealth.com will receive an at-home saliva-collection kit and ship back their sample to Quest Diagnostics for analysis in one of the company's state-of-the-art laboratories. An independent physician orders the test for the individual, provides personalized information about the link between the genetic findings and the individual's health status, and is available to discuss the individual's questions. Test results will be available within three to five weeks.

Each kit includes an activation code to unlock access to a personalized, secure interactive Genetic Insights online dashboard, where users can:

Gain an overview of the Genetic Insights experience and access easy-to-understand educational materials on various conditions for which there could be risk;

Provide relevant personal and family health history via a secure questionnaire, supporting results interpretation by the ordering physician;

Track the status of each test kit, from sample collection to testing to results delivery;

Chart family health history via an easy-to-use template that can be downloaded and shared with the individual's doctor;

Access highly visual, personalized genetic health reports designed to break down complex genetic information into a digestible, actionable format. Reports include information on genes tested, test limitations, key takeaways, and suggested next steps based on DNA and family history;

Schedule a one-on-one phone or video session with a third-party board-certified genetic counselor—available at no extra charge—to discuss results and what they mean, address any questions, and help map next steps.

Supporting the continuity of care

To support a dialogue about inherited health risks and action steps, Genetic Insights also allows individuals to download and share clinical lab reports directly with their own doctors. Within the lab report, healthcare providers can access quick reference guides, which are intended to help facilitate discussions between providers and their patients and include key lab findings and clinical guideline-based resources and recommendations.

"Half the physicians in the U.S. trust Quest for their laboratory tests, so we added unique features, like physician reference guides, to support dialogue and continuity of care between individuals who order Genetic Insights and their providers," Dr. South said. "We also wanted to ensure access to genetic counseling and easy-to-understand educational content, so people have the end-to-end support to understand and act on their personal health risks."

Genetic Insights is now available for adults (ages 18+) in the United States** to purchase on questhealth.com for $199.

For more information, visit questhealth.com and follow @testwithquest on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

*The Genetic Insights test is based on advanced NGS technologies that can detect 80-90 percent of inherited risk for specific health conditions1, including at least 80 percent of DNA variants linked to a higher risk of developing the most common form of inherited breast cancer. However, it is designed to be an elective screen and is not as sensitive as other NGS-based genetic test services that physicians may order in situations that require diagnostic-level sensitivity. Based on the results of this test and personal or family health history, an individual's physician may suggest additional genetic testing. The Genetics Insights test does not identify genetic risk markers of all known inheritable diseases.

**Excludes AK, AZ, HI, and NY

About Quest

Quest empowers consumers by making affordable, high-quality, trusted healthcare easy. With innovative tools, we give consumers more control over their own healthcare journeys and meet them where they are, supporting both consumers and their care teams. Our consumer-initiated test service allows people access to the same quality lab tests used by doctors and hospitals, providing the information and insights they need about their health. With more than 75+ lab tests available at questhealth.com, from general health profiles to tests for conditions ranging from heart health to sexually transmitted diseases, consumers can shop, schedule test appointments, and access results securely from a phone or computer.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Quest® is the brand name used for services offered by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its affiliated companies. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and certain affiliates are CLIA-certified laboratories that provide HIPAA-covered services. Other affiliates operated under the Quest® brand, such as Quest Consumer Inc., do not provide HIPAA-covered services.

1 BRCA1- and BRCA2-Associated Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-launches-consumer-initiated-genetic-test-on-questhealthcom-to-deliver-personalized-actionable-health-risk-insights-301873616.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics