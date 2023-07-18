Xerox has been named a leader in Quocirca’s 2023 Cloud Print Services Landscape report, a vendor analysis of the global cloud print services market. Within the report, Xerox is positioned ahead of all competitors in both strategic vision and depth of service with its cloud service offerings.

The report commends ​​Xerox’s overall AI powered Digital Services, which when combined with managed print services (MPS), boosts distributed workforce productivity and strengthens resilience in business processes.

“As more organizations move to a hybrid workplace and transition to the cloud, there is increased demand to ensure print infrastructure does not fall behind. Xerox’s multi-tenant, native cloud applications position us to support clients wherever they are in their hybrid work journey,” said Tracey Koziol, executive vice president of Global Offering Solutions and chief product officer, Xerox.

Quocirca notes that Xerox “has a strong heritage in enabling agile, digital services for enterprise and SMB clients beyond traditional print management capabilities.” The company continues to leverage this heritage to help drive client success amid digital transformation.

Learn more about Xerox’s cloud print offerings here.

