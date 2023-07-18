Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today is kicking off its back-to-school season with styles for the whole family at must-have prices and a convenient shopping experience in its 1,100+ stores across the country and on Kohls.com.

“As families across the country prepare to head back to school, we know value continues to be top of mind, and we’re making it easy for kids and parents alike to gear up for the year ahead with style-forward items at great prices,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Shoppers can count on Kohl’s to stretch their budgets with unmatched, unique to Kohl’s value including Kohl’s Cash, our Kohl’s Card and Kohl’s Rewards, helping families save more every day.”

Unmatched Value Throughout the Season

From budget-friendly kids’ staples to dorm essentials, customers will find products they love across Kohl’s wide assortment of only at Kohl’s brands and national brands at an incredible value. Plus, Kohl’s will offer even more ways to save throughout the entire season:

Summer Cyber Deals: Get a jump start on back-to-school shopping during one of Kohl’s biggest savings events of the season. From July 11-12, shoppers will find savings on Kohls.com up to 60% across select apparel, home, toys and more, PLUS can’t-miss BOGO for $1 deals in-store and online on select styles of tees, tanks shorts, capris, swim and beyond.

Get a jump start on back-to-school shopping during one of Kohl’s biggest savings events of the season. From July 11-12, shoppers will find savings on Kohls.com up to 60% across select apparel, home, toys and more, PLUS can’t-miss BOGO for $1 deals in-store and online on select styles of tees, tanks shorts, capris, swim and beyond. Kohl’s Rewards: Customers who sign up for Kohl’s industry-leading, free rewards program will immediately begin earning 5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase, and personalized deals and perks throughout the year. For even more savings, Kohl’s Rewards members that pay with their Kohl’s Card earn an elevated rate of 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards. For details, terms and to sign up, visit kohls.com/rewards.

Customers who sign up for Kohl’s industry-leading, free rewards program will immediately begin earning 5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase, and personalized deals and perks throughout the year. For even more savings, Kohl’s Rewards members that pay with their Kohl’s Card earn an elevated rate of 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards. For details, terms and to sign up, visit kohls.com/rewards. Kohl’s Cash: Only at Kohl’s, customers shopping during a Kohl’s Cash earn period will receive $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on qualifying purchases on top of any additional Kohl’s Rewards they may be earning. Kohl’s Cash coupons can be used on qualifying purchases during redeem periods on eligible Kohl’s items, making shopping at Kohl’s a great value for now, and later! Terms and exclusions apply. Not valid on Sephora at Kohl’s.

Only at Kohl’s, customers shopping during a Kohl’s Cash earn period will receive $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on qualifying purchases on top of any additional Kohl’s Rewards they may be earning. Kohl’s Cash coupons can be used on qualifying purchases during redeem periods on eligible Kohl’s items, making shopping at Kohl’s a great value for now, and later! Terms and exclusions apply. Not valid on Sephora at Kohl’s. Kohl’s Card: Shoppers can also take advantage of the Kohl’s Card for additional savings throughout the year. Cardholders can save more with extra personalized offers, plus the elevated 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards earn rate.

Shoppers can also take advantage of the Kohl’s Card for additional savings throughout the year. Cardholders can save more with extra personalized offers, plus the elevated 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards earn rate. Sales Tax Holidays: Kohl’s stores and Kohls.com will again participate in sales tax holiday events where applicable for qualifying items. Shoppers can take advantage of these opportunities in their area for another way to save. Some exclusions may apply. Customers can learn more about their state’s tax-free shopping opportunities here.

Styles They’ll Love and Feel Confident in Every Day

Everyone wants to put their best foot forward on their first day, and Kohl’s offers all of the season’s top brands for everyday style for whatever the school year brings. From versatile basics to new denim trends, dresses and retro apparel, families will find an unbeatable assortment of apparel and accessories for the year ahead.

“The start of a new school year brings an opportunity for shoppers to refresh their wardrobes and we’re excited to offer everything they’re looking for from versatile basics to fall trending styles, all at a great value,” said Nick Jones, Kohl’s chief merchandising and digital officer. “At Kohl’s, we want to make it easy for customers to express their personal style with a wide assortment of apparel and accessories that fit into their everyday lifestyles.”

Everyday Staples : Tees, dresses, denim, backpacks, sneakers and basics are the foundation of any back-to-school wardrobe. Only at Kohl’s brands like SO, Jumping Beans, Little Co. by Lauren Conrad, and Sonoma Goods for Life offer wardrobe essentials at unbeatable prices. With select kids’ tees under $10 and $29.99 and under denim for juniors, teens and tweens, school outfitting has never been easier or more affordable.

Tees, dresses, denim, backpacks, sneakers and basics are the foundation of any back-to-school wardrobe. Only at Kohl’s brands like SO, Jumping Beans, Little Co. by Lauren Conrad, and Sonoma Goods for Life offer wardrobe essentials at unbeatable prices. With select kids’ tees under $10 and $29.99 and under denim for juniors, teens and tweens, school outfitting has never been easier or more affordable. Trending Styles: The retro revival is in full swing and Y2K fashions are back. Kohl’s has the latest trending styles like utility cargo bottoms, nostalgic graphic tees, platform shoes, and more.

The retro revival is in full swing and Y2K fashions are back. Kohl’s has the latest trending styles like utility cargo bottoms, nostalgic graphic tees, platform shoes, and more. Dorm Essentials: Head back to campus with all the tools to make the school year convenient and organized. College students will find select small appliances under $20 from brands like Dash and Toastmaster, plus everything needed to furnish their dorm or apartment including bedding, bath, storage, and more.

Shopping Made Easier at Kohl’s

As summer winds down, and the busy back-to-school season begins, Kohl’s is helping customers shop and check everything off their lists no matter how they choose to shop.

Shopping Whenever, Wherever : Kohls.com, the Kohl’s App and Kohl’s Pay make shopping online easier than ever. Shoppers can browse the curated back-to-school assortment on Kohls.com or use the Kohl’s App and Kohl’s Pay for shopping on the go. Kohl’s App features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash coupons and other savings offers, and easily manage and redeem Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout. Kohl’s Pay in the Kohl’s App lets shoppers apply offers and coupons, such as Kohl’s Rewards, Kohl’s Cash and pay with one scan online or in-store.

Kohls.com, the Kohl’s App and Kohl’s Pay make shopping online easier than ever. Shoppers can browse the curated back-to-school assortment on Kohls.com or use the Kohl’s App and Kohl’s Pay for shopping on the go. Kohl’s App features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash coupons and other savings offers, and easily manage and redeem Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout. Kohl’s Pay in the Kohl’s App lets shoppers apply offers and coupons, such as Kohl’s Rewards, Kohl’s Cash and pay with one scan online or in-store. Store Conveniences: Each ofKohl’s more than 1,100 stores across the country offer all the top styles for back to school in one convenient location. Many shoppers may also notice some changes to their local Kohl’s that further enhance the shopping experience. For more efficiency and to make space for must-have product, most stores are consolidating to one checkout area, and more than 250 self-checkout kiosks will be added to support this transition.

Find everything Kohl’s has to offer this back-to-school season in one of Kohl’s 1,100 stores across the country or online at Kohls.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and private brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711053761/en/