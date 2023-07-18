UAPC's Mansfield Productions, Inc. Announces It Is Prepping Production for the Docu-Series Titled "Van*Nation Restoration: USA"

ORLANDO, FL, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS: UAPC) is pleased to announce, its wholly owned subsidiary, Mansfield Productions, Inc., is prepping production for the docu-series titled “Van*Nation Restoration: USA”, which revives the cool custom van craze and is a cross between American Pickers and Overhaulin’.

Hosted by producer and brother of television personality Vanna White, Chip White, rolls the clock back to the 60s, 70s, and 80s, to restore the most popular vans of that time, such as Coca-Cola’s Denimachine, to their original glory. White is no stranger to the world of film and television. He’s been producing for more than 25 years, starting in L.A. as a field producer for Inside Edition, American Journal and then going on to be part of the 2002 Emmy Award-winning production team for Jeopardy as well as associate producer for MTV, VH1, and Another Large Production before returning to Charlotte, NC to work with SPEED tv.

Chip explains that his enthusiasm for anything ‘van’ began when he was quite young. “My surfing days as a teen introduced me to older surfers who had cool custom vans. They were works of art and I want to see these masterpieces rise again from junkyards to backyards and the occasional lost barn find, to their glory days. Audiences will love hearing the stories of and meeting the inspiration behind today’s high tech vans.”

About Mansfield Productions, Inc.

Mansfield Productions, Inc. is engaged in the business of developing and producing television programming; more specifically, reality, sports, infomercials, and family-friendly series. The executive management team is headed by Eddy Mansfield, an award-winning producer of television programming.

About UAPC

UAPC’s mission is to acquire operating companies and assist small-business entrepreneurs in their growth and profitability. Through owning majority stakes in its subsidiary companies UAPC seeks to maximize the value of assets and continue with a mindset of growth and building shareholders' value.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of United American Petroleum Corp. (

UAPC, Financial).

Edward Spade / CEO
www.UAPCstock.com/contact
321-578-7644

