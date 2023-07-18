Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is pleased to announce that Dr. Sherri Johnson Wilson, DNP, MPA, RN, CDP® has been selected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

Dr. Wilson serves as the Director of Partnership Development for Stride, Inc. With a dynamic career that spans more than two decades, Dr. Wilson brings a wealth of experience in healthcare to the Academy. She has served in various leadership roles to improve health equity at the intersection of education, science, and policy. For the past three years, Dr. Wilson’s role at Stride has involved lending her expertise to enhance the company’s health science career pathways by providing strategic direction on healthcare content and curricula, as well as forging national partnerships that lead to employment and postsecondary opportunities for students and graduates.

Induction into the Academy is a significant milestone in a nurse leader’s career in which their accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within and outside the profession. Fellows are selected based on their contributions and impact on advancing the public’s health.

“Dr. Wilson’s induction is a testament to her remarkable contributions in healthcare, both within Stride and beyond, and we are incredibly proud of her,” said Ross Woodley, General Manager of Tallo, Stride’s online platform for connecting students with academic, scholarship, and career opportunities. “Her commitment, expertise, and substantial contributions to healthcare education have transformed countless lives, and her influence extends far beyond our classrooms. We celebrate her achievement and look forward to her continued influence on health policy and education.”

Before her tenure at Stride, Dr. Wilson was a public health nursing administrator with the Fairfax County Health Department in Virginia, where she was responsible for the administration, planning, implementation, and evaluation of public health services across multiple clinics in Fairfax County and specialized in maternal-child health. She is a DC Education Policy Fellowship Program graduate with the Institute for Educational Leadership. Dr. Wilson is also the President of the Virginia Nurses Association, an affiliate of the American Nurses Association and the leading professional organization for Virginia’s 118,000 + Registered Nurses. Her exemplary service to community nursing also earned her The Washingtonian’s Excellence in Nursing Award in 2016.

The American Academy of Nursing is a policy organization and an honorific society recognizing nursing’s most accomplished leaders in policy, research, practice, administration, and academia to advance equitable solutions to the nation’s most complex healthcare challenges.

The Academy’s 2023 Fellows represent 40 states, the District of Columbia, and 13 countries. Dr. Wilson and the 2023 inductees will be recognized for their substantial, sustained, and significant contributions to health and health care at the Academy’s annualHealth Policy Conference, taking place on October 5–7, 2023, in Washington, D.C., during the Induction Ceremony on the evening of October 7. This is a historic year for the Academy as the organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Once the newest Fellows are inducted, the Academy will comprise 3,000+ leaders who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia that champion health and wellness, locally and globally.

