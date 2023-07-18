U.S. Bancorp names Evamarie Schoenborn CEO of U.S. Bancorp Investments, UnionBanc Investment Services, PFM Fund Distributors

U.S. Bancorp today announced that Evamarie Schoenborn is its new chief executive officer of U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc. (USBI), UnionBanc Investment Services (UBIS), and PFM Fund Distributors (PFMFD). Schoenborn’s appointment was effective June 30.

Both U.S. Bancorp Investments and UnionBanc Investment Services offer retail brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services. UBIS became part of U.S. Bancorp in December 2022, when U.S. Bancorp completed its acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.

PFM Fund Distributors, Inc., an affiliate of PFM Asset Management LLC, is registered with the SEC as a limited-purpose broker-dealer and is a FINRA member. U.S. Bank acquired PFM Asset Management in December 2021.

“Evamarie is a strategic leader, with extensive experience in wealth management and financial services,” said Scott Ford, President, U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “She is known for achieving record-breaking results and retaining key talent. She is charged with bringing these three organizations together, and we are excited about the future under her leadership.”

Schoenborn joins U.S. Bancorp from Northwestern Mutual, where she was president and CEO of their Wealth Management division. She oversaw all aspects of the business, including product lines, risk and controls, business intelligence, technology and client service. Prior to working at Northwestern Mutual, Schoenborn spent more than 20 years at Ameriprise Financial in various roles, including her most recent role as vice president and general manager within their Wealth Management division. She has a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from St. Cloud State University.

