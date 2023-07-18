Bunge Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

31 minutes ago
Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, prior to the market opening. The Company’s management will also host a conference call at 7:00 am Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com.

To access the webcast, go to “Events & Presentations” under “News & Events” in the “Investor Center” section of the company’s website. Select “Q2 2023 Bunge Limited Conference Call” and follow the prompts. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software.

To listen to the call, please dial 1-844-735-3666. If you are located outside the United States or Canada, dial 1-412-317-5706. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available later in the day on August 2, 2023, continuing through September 2, 2023. To listen to it, please dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States, 855-669-9658 in Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 in other locations. When prompted, enter confirmation code 2329170.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to strengthen global food security, increase sustainability where we operate, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to develop tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

