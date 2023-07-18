NeuroMetrix Announces Sales Force Expansion for Quell Fibromyalgia

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NURO) today announced expansion of its sales force to drive further adoption of Quell® Fibromyalgia, which is the first and only medical device authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

This expansion follows positive results from the strategic launch of Quell Fibromyalgia in December 2022, and is designed to intensify commercial efforts in the California, Texas and Florida markets.

“We are encouraged by the response to Quell Fibromyalgia from physicians and patients during our strategic launch phase,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “The early adoption by the physician community speaks to the need for more effective tools to support their fibromyalgia patients. We look forward to bringing Quell Fibromyalgia to practices in California, Texas and Florida that seek to offer their patients the latest innovation in fibromyalgia treatments.”

Quell Fibromyalgia Indications

Quell Fibromyalgia is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device indicated as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The device may be used during sleep.

Limitations
The sale, distribution, and use of Quell Fibromyalgia is restricted to prescription use in accordance with 21 CFR 801.109. The Product labeling should be reviewed for a complete list of contraindications, precautions and warnings.

For more information visit QuellFibromyalgia.com.

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, neuromodulation platform that is covered by 26 issued or granted U.S. utility patents. It is the only wearable neuromodulator that is enabled by a proprietary microchip to provide precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal user experience both day and night. The device supports Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) to communicate with mobile apps for multiple smartphone platforms. Quell is indicated to help reduce fibromyalgia symptoms in patients with high pain sensitivity and to reduce lower extremity chronic pain.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage healthcare company that develops and commercializes neurotechnology devices to address unmet needs in the chronic pain and diabetes markets. The Company's products are wearable or hand-held medical devices enabled by proprietary consumables and software solutions that include mobile apps, enterprise software and cloud-based systems. The Company has two commercial brands. Quell® is a wearable neuromodulation platform. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care screening test for peripheral neuropathy. For more information, visit www.neurometrix.com.

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3MTAxOSM1NjgyMDk5IzIwMDgwNDg=
NeuroMetrix-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.