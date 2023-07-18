NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2024 first quarter results on Monday, July 24, 2023, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on its operations and strategy at 5 p.m. EST the same day.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 800-343-4136 or 203-518-9843 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ124 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

A recording of the event will be available at investor.nextgen.com. It will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711597186/en/