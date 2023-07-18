Building the Future: Lightspeed Publishes its Second Annual Sustainability Report

34 minutes ago
Lightspeed publishes its Fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report and renews its commitment to building stronger and more inclusive communities around the world through accessible, industry-leading technology

MONTREAL, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ( | TSX: LSPD) is proud to announce its second annual Sustainability Report is now live. Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space.

This latest Sustainability Report is a continuation of Lightspeed’s mission to strengthen communities and empower businesses around the world. The report outlines Lightspeed’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023").

“When I founded Lightspeed in 2005, we were a small group of four employees. Now Lightspeed has teams in over 10 countries across three continents,” said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Executive Chair of Lightspeed. “While a lot has changed, our commitment to building strong, diverse and sustainable communities remains the same.”

Some highlights of Lightspeed's sustainability initiatives include:

  • Lightspeed continues to partner with Sustainably Run to offer a Carbon Free Dining program. Through this partnership, Lightspeed customers can offset carbon emissions associated with their diners by planting trees. As a result of this partnership, over 1.4 million trees have been planted at the date of this publication.
  • Lightspeed is proud to support non-profit organizations like TupuToa, Fondation Émergence and Fondation KANPE, which empower underrepresented groups.
  • According to Lightspeed’s annual diversity, equity and inclusion and engagement survey, 86% of its employees feel that they can be their authentic self at work.
  • Lightspeed’s employee base includes 10% LGBTQ2S+, 5% persons with disabilities and 30% BIPOC representation.

In addition to partnerships and internal initiatives, the report highlights businesses using Lightspeed to transform our world for the better and build vibrant, diverse communities. One such business is Electric Movement, a retailer that sells, rents and repairs electric bikes and scooters in Old Town Chicago. The shop and its staff are on a mission to reduce carbon emissions by enabling locals to use micro mobility vehicles. Atticus Conway, a Manager at Electric Movement, notes that Lightspeed’s embedded payments solution “makes stuff a lot easier on my end. With us only having to run one batch at the end of the day, it gives me more face-to-face interaction with our customers.” Those conversations with customers make all the difference as Electric Movement becomes the go-to space for electric micro mobility solutions in the city.

“This second edition of our Sustainability Report showcases how amazing our customers are,” adds JP Chauvet, Lightspeed’s Chief Executive Officer. “They’re exceptional. They’re running stores and restaurants that make a huge difference in their communities. I’m incredibly proud of each and every one of them.”

Find out more about our mission on our website: https://www.lightspeedhq.com/sustainability/.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR atwww.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

