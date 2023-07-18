PowerSchool to Acquire SchoolMessenger, a Leading Provider of K-12 Communication Tools in North America, Demonstrating Continued Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SchoolMessenger, a leading provider of K-12 communication tools in North America. Once completed, PowerSchool’s acquisition of SchoolMessenger will represent an expansion of its commitment to provide a comprehensive platform to support personalized education and help students realize their full potential in their own way. By adding SchoolMessenger’s trusted communication platform to PowerSchool, educators will be better equipped to increase overall family engagement and support of student success.

The addition of SchoolMessenger to the PowerSchool Student Information Cloud will ensure centralized access to reliable mass communication and emergency messaging, alongside two-way communication capabilities, so that schools and districts can provide parents with timely updates on a wide variety of topics. Current and future PowerSchool customers will continue to experience the benefits that have come from PowerSchool and SchoolMessenger’s ongoing partnership as part of a more unified communication experience. SchoolMessenger customers and partners will benefit from increased investment in and development of their existing platform as well as deepening integration with PowerSchool’s award-winning solutions.

“The acquisition of SchoolMessenger is a key step in empowering more students and educators around the world to realize their full potential,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “We understand how critical family communication is to identifying student needs, improving attendance, and driving stronger student outcomes, and see tremendous opportunity to add value to our 15,000+ customers with the integration of SchoolMessenger into our Student Information Cloud.”

SchoolMessenger provides the tools needed to reach every parent across voice, text, email, and social media messaging, and provides automatic translations for over 100 languages. The tested and proven platform effectively supports emergency alerts, paperless permission forms and waivers, and integrates with over 130 established systems, all through a simple, easy to use interface. SchoolMessenger’s attendance management capabilities make it easier for parents to communicate absences, resulting in fewer unexplained absences and enhanced student safety.

“PowerSchool and SchoolMessenger have a shared mission to support educators, students, and their families with industry-leading technology,” said Chris Johnson, Senior Vice President and GM of SchoolMessenger. “PowerSchool and SchoolMessenger have an ongoing partnership and we are pleased that SchoolMessenger customers will have an excellent home at PowerSchool.”

PowerSchool has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire SchoolMessenger from its parent company, West Technology Group, for $300 million in cash, which PowerSchool expects to fund principally with cash on hand and existing credit facilities. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. Until the transaction closes, PowerSchool and SchoolMessenger will continue operating as separate entities, maintaining business as usual. More information will be provided once the transaction has closed.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. *Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

