The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Amir Reichman, CEO of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( BVXV). BiondVax’s pipeline is based on an innovative platform technology of alpaca-derived nanosized antibodies, known as Nanobodies or NanoAbs, addressing infectious and autoimmune diseases with large unmet medical needs such as COVID-19, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, asthma and macular degeneration.

This appearance follows a December 2022 interview between Reichman and host Stuart Smith. To review the first part of the series, visit The Stock2Me Podcast.

To begin the latest interview, Reichman discussed the company’s recent achievements, as detailed in a letter to shareholders issued late last year.

“At the end of 2022, we did a round of financing and raised about $8 million. We also started the negotiations to in-license the next antibody from the Max Planck Institute – namely the antibody for targeting interleukin-17 (IL-17) for the treatment of psoriasis,” Reichman said. “We have now in-licensed the IL-17 nanobody. This is a highly promising drug.”

“If we look at the market, psoriatic patients today have several options for treatment. For example, plaque psoriasis patients have creams and other topical drugs, biologics and oral drugs… The topicals are not highly sophisticated drugs to say the least, and they come with a considerable profile of side effects. When a person needs to take steroids once in a while for an infection, they can tolerate it, but when you need to take steroids for an autoimmune disease with chronic inflammation, you create tolerance and deal with potential side effects… The biologics are highly potent, but they are restricted to moderate and severe cases of psoriasis; this accounts for only 15% of patients with psoriasis. The 85% that are left have to choose between drugs based on 1960s and 1970s technology. There hasn’t been much breakthrough in recent years to serve these patients.”

“When you are talking about autoimmune disease, you are talking about chronic disease. Therefore, the patient should use this drug for life… The total [annual] sales of anti-interleukin-17 monoclonal antibodies are about $7.5 billion. If you take all of the other psoriasis biologics, the market is about $10 billion per year, targeting only severe cases. What we want to do is generate an axis for a highly potent, highly specific drug that’s safe to use for mild-to-moderate psoriasis cases. This is where our nanobodies are the best fit… We can inject it in an affordable way directly to the lesion… to provide relief and alleviate inflammation. Then, the next treatment will come only with the next flareup, six months or a year later.”

The company expects to complete a proof-of-concept trial later this year, followed later by human clinical trials.

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Amir Reichman, CEO of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( BVXV), to learn more about the company’s efforts to address the underserved mild-to-moderate psoriasis treatment market by leveraging its novel NanoAbs platform.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.BiondVax.com

