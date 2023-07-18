Playing college football, attending school full time and giving back to the community is no small commitment. Yet, that’s how 136 Good Works Team nominees invest their time and that’s why their coaches recommended them for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.®

"I’m impressed and inspired by these young men because they’re incredible athletes and amazing human beings,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Good Works Team member. “When you give back to the community, it gives you purpose and can change your whole life – and the lives of others.”

The nominees spend their free time working to change lives by mentoring youth, feeding the hungry and donating their earnings. Some have even established their own non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations. They’ve also maintained excellent grades and obtained Dean’s List honors among other academic awards.

“These bright young athletes are role models,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution. “We’ve celebrated thousands of college football players around the country for years, and they’ve had a huge impact on their communities and on society.”

A Panel Chooses the Team

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

In addition to Tebow and Hawkes, the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2023 AFCA President and Ouachita Baptist University Head Coach Todd Knight; and 2014 AFCA President and former head coach at Ithaca College, Mike Welch.

Fans Pick the Captain

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com/allstate. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.

“These players embody the best of what college football stands for: character, selflessness and the willingness to serve and give to others,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “The AFCA proudly stands alongside Allstate and each of these players’ families and communities to applaud their inspirational work.”

Nomination Criteria

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 136 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.

The 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name School Elijah McAllister Auburn University Cade Beresford Boise State University Taji Johnson Boston College Odieu Hiliare Bowling Green State University Tyler Batty BYU Robi Stuart Central Michigan University Will Shipley Clemson University Ja’Mion Franklin Duke University Jeremy Lewis East Carolina University Brian Dooley Eastern Michigan University Jordan Travis Florida State University Levelle Bailey Fresno State LaMiles Brooks Georgia Tech Khalil Benson Indiana University Darien Porter Iowa State University X’Zauvea Gadlin Liberty University Mekhi Wingo LSU Tre Mosley Michigan State University Richard Kinley Middle Tennessee State University Jett Johnson Mississippi State University Joseph Shimko NC State University Jaylen Pate Northwestern University LaMareon James Old Dominion University Akili Arnold Oregon State University Dvon Ellies Penn State University Chike Anigbogu Rice University John Humphreys Stanford University Garrett Shrader Syracuse University Josh Newton TCU Jalen McMurray Temple University Max Wright Texas A&M University Alonzo Edwards Jr. Texas State University Tyler Shough Texas Tech University Xavier McDonald U.S. Naval Academy Max Michel University at Buffalo Seth McLaughlin University of Alabama Cam Little University of Arkansas Matthew Cindric University of California Jowon Briggs University of Cincinnati Valentin Senn University of Connecticut Devin Moore University of Florida Ladd McConkey University of Georgia Jack Freeman University of Houston Isaiah Williams University of Illinois Logan Lee University of Iowa Mason Fairchild University of Kansas Ashton Gillotte University of Louisville Jacob Likes University of Memphis Kamren Kinchens University of Miami (Fla.) Blake Corum University of Michigan Dragan Kesich University of Minnesota JJ Pegues University of Mississippi Darius Robinson University of Missouri Ethan Piper University of Nebraska Kaimon Rucker University of North Carolina Jaden Mickey University of Notre Dame Ethan Downs University of Oklahoma Gavin Bartholomew University of Pittsburgh Vershon Lee University of South Carolina Justin Dedich University of Southern California Jacob Warren University of Tennessee Christian Jones University of Texas De’Corian Clark University of Texas at San Antonio Daniel Bolden University of Toledo Chico Bennett University of Virginia Edefuan Ulofoshio University of Washington Alexander Smith University of Wisconsin Jordyn Morgan UNLV Jacob Garcia Utah State University Matt Johnson Virginia Tech Jaylen Hudson Wake Forest University Zach Frazier West Virginia University JaQues Evans Western Kentucky University

Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)

Name School Trent Maddox Ashland University Sam Howard Austin Peay State University Loobert Denelus Benedict College Reed Levi Benedictine College Evan Ginter Bethel University (Minn.) Justin Anagonye Brown University Hajj-Malik Williams Campbell University Ben Condemi Carnegie Mellon University Hunter Peck Carroll College Major Williams Carson-Newman University Cameron Bannister Central College Michael DeCamillis Chadron State College Jake Stebbins Cornell University Devonte Murphy Dakota State University Josh Greene Dartmouth College Malik McDaniel Davidson College Ayden Garnes Duquesne University Deshawn McCarthy East Stroudsburg University Colton Hyble Grand Valley State University Caleb Lueders Hamline University Demarcus Coleman Hardin-Simmons University Clayton Mosher Indiana Wesleyan University Spencer Uggla Johns Hopkins University Kolbe Benham Marist College Malachi Lacadre Grey McMurry University Dustin Shoaf Mercyhurst University Tommy Mellot Montana State University Lawrence Richardson Morgan State University KJ Williams Morningside University Juan Velarde North Carolina Central University Myron Lewis North Central College Braylon Henderson North Dakota State University Drew Thornton Ohio Wesleyan University Thomas Lidondici Pace University Cole Nahlik Peru State College Nasir Cook Princeton University Jimmy Buck Saint John’s University (Minn.) Nick Blanchard Southern Nazarene University Dante Vasquez Springfield College Jaret Porterfield Stephen F. Austin State University Lake Barrett The College of Wooster Trey Brausch Thomas More University Matthew Palazzo Tusculum University David Walker University of Central Arkansas Brock Gingrich University of Delaware Mathias Bertram University of Idaho Ted Mullin University of North Dakota Mario Jacobs University of Redlands Tristan Wheeler University of Richmond Micah Roane University of South Dakota Will Burke University of St. Thomas (Minn.) Reuben Lowery III University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Justin Blazek University of Wisconsin-Platteville John Stroughn Utica University Owen Grover Wartburg College Noah Nicklin Wayne State University JJ Ross, DB Western Illinois University Brice Butler Westminster College (Pa.) Charles Grant William & Mary Trevor Grant Wingate University Darrick McLean Winston-Salem State University Oso Ifesinachukwu Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) Michael Voitus Youngstown State University

Head Coach

Name School Jeff Monken Army West Point Scotty Walden Austin Peay State University Mike Clowney Carson-Newman University Jim McElwain Central Michigan University David Archer Cornell University Jimmy Terwilliger East Stroudsburg University Walt Wells Eastern Kentucky University Chris Creighton Eastern Michigan University Jesse Burleson Hardin-Simmons University Keith Otterbein Hillsdale College Dave Doeren NC State University Ryan Day Ohio State University Gary Fasching Saint John’s University (Minn.) Joey McGuire Texas Tech University Jerheme Urban Trinity University Jason Eck University of Idaho Mike Locksley University of Maryland Mario Cristobal University of Miami (Fla.) Bill Zwaan West Chester University Mike London William & Mary

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The SEC leads all conferences with 82 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 52 selections and the Big 12 Conference and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 39 selections. Georgia is in first place with 22 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 17 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

