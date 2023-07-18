Playing college football, attending school full time and giving back to the community is no small commitment. Yet, that’s how 136 Good Works Team nominees invest their time and that’s why their coaches recommended them for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.®
"I’m impressed and inspired by these young men because they’re incredible athletes and amazing human beings,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Good Works Team member. “When you give back to the community, it gives you purpose and can change your whole life – and the lives of others.”
The nominees spend their free time working to change lives by mentoring youth, feeding the hungry and donating their earnings. Some have even established their own non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations. They’ve also maintained excellent grades and obtained Dean’s List honors among other academic awards.
“These bright young athletes are role models,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution. “We’ve celebrated thousands of college football players around the country for years, and they’ve had a huge impact on their communities and on society.”
A Panel Chooses the Team
The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.
In addition to Tebow and Hawkes, the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2023 AFCA President and Ouachita Baptist University Head Coach Todd Knight; and 2014 AFCA President and former head coach at Ithaca College, Mike Welch.
Fans Pick the Captain
After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com/allstate. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.
“These players embody the best of what college football stands for: character, selflessness and the willingness to serve and give to others,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “The AFCA proudly stands alongside Allstate and each of these players’ families and communities to applaud their inspirational work.”
Nomination Criteria
Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 136 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.
The 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:
Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)
|
Name
School
|
Elijah McAllister
Auburn University
|
Cade Beresford
Boise State University
|
Taji Johnson
Boston College
|
Odieu Hiliare
Bowling Green State University
|
Tyler Batty
BYU
|
Robi Stuart
Central Michigan University
|
Will Shipley
Clemson University
|
Ja’Mion Franklin
Duke University
|
Jeremy Lewis
East Carolina University
|
Brian Dooley
Eastern Michigan University
|
Jordan Travis
Florida State University
|
Levelle Bailey
Fresno State
|
LaMiles Brooks
Georgia Tech
|
Khalil Benson
Indiana University
|
Darien Porter
Iowa State University
|
X’Zauvea Gadlin
Liberty University
|
Mekhi Wingo
LSU
|
Tre Mosley
Michigan State University
|
Richard Kinley
Middle Tennessee State University
|
Jett Johnson
Mississippi State University
|
Joseph Shimko
NC State University
|
Jaylen Pate
Northwestern University
|
LaMareon James
Old Dominion University
|
Akili Arnold
Oregon State University
|
Dvon Ellies
Penn State University
|
Chike Anigbogu
Rice University
|
John Humphreys
Stanford University
|
Garrett Shrader
Syracuse University
|
Josh Newton
TCU
|
Jalen McMurray
Temple University
|
Max Wright
Texas A&M University
|
Alonzo Edwards Jr.
Texas State University
|
Tyler Shough
Texas Tech University
|
Xavier McDonald
U.S. Naval Academy
|
Max Michel
University at Buffalo
|
Seth McLaughlin
University of Alabama
|
Cam Little
University of Arkansas
|
Matthew Cindric
University of California
|
Jowon Briggs
University of Cincinnati
|
Valentin Senn
University of Connecticut
|
Devin Moore
University of Florida
|
Ladd McConkey
University of Georgia
|
Jack Freeman
University of Houston
|
Isaiah Williams
University of Illinois
|
Logan Lee
University of Iowa
|
Mason Fairchild
University of Kansas
|
Ashton Gillotte
University of Louisville
|
Jacob Likes
University of Memphis
|
Kamren Kinchens
University of Miami (Fla.)
|
Blake Corum
University of Michigan
|
Dragan Kesich
University of Minnesota
|
JJ Pegues
University of Mississippi
|
Darius Robinson
University of Missouri
|
Ethan Piper
University of Nebraska
|
Kaimon Rucker
University of North Carolina
|
Jaden Mickey
University of Notre Dame
|
Ethan Downs
University of Oklahoma
|
Gavin Bartholomew
University of Pittsburgh
|
Vershon Lee
University of South Carolina
|
Justin Dedich
University of Southern California
|
Jacob Warren
University of Tennessee
|
Christian Jones
University of Texas
|
De’Corian Clark
University of Texas at San Antonio
|
Daniel Bolden
University of Toledo
|
Chico Bennett
University of Virginia
|
Edefuan Ulofoshio
University of Washington
|
Alexander Smith
University of Wisconsin
|
Jordyn Morgan
UNLV
|
Jacob Garcia
Utah State University
|
Matt Johnson
Virginia Tech
|
Jaylen Hudson
Wake Forest University
|
Zach Frazier
West Virginia University
|
JaQues Evans
Western Kentucky University
Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)
|
Name
School
|
Trent Maddox
Ashland University
|
Sam Howard
Austin Peay State University
|
Loobert Denelus
Benedict College
|
Reed Levi
Benedictine College
|
Evan Ginter
Bethel University (Minn.)
|
Justin Anagonye
Brown University
|
Hajj-Malik Williams
Campbell University
|
Ben Condemi
Carnegie Mellon University
|
Hunter Peck
Carroll College
|
Major Williams
Carson-Newman University
|
Cameron Bannister
Central College
|
Michael DeCamillis
Chadron State College
|
Jake Stebbins
Cornell University
|
Devonte Murphy
Dakota State University
|
Josh Greene
Dartmouth College
|
Malik McDaniel
Davidson College
|
Ayden Garnes
Duquesne University
|
Deshawn McCarthy
East Stroudsburg University
|
Colton Hyble
Grand Valley State University
|
Caleb Lueders
Hamline University
|
Demarcus Coleman
Hardin-Simmons University
|
Clayton Mosher
Indiana Wesleyan University
|
Spencer Uggla
Johns Hopkins University
|
Kolbe Benham
Marist College
|
Malachi Lacadre Grey
McMurry University
|
Dustin Shoaf
Mercyhurst University
|
Tommy Mellot
Montana State University
|
Lawrence Richardson
Morgan State University
|
KJ Williams
Morningside University
|
Juan Velarde
North Carolina Central University
|
Myron Lewis
North Central College
|
Braylon Henderson
North Dakota State University
|
Drew Thornton
Ohio Wesleyan University
|
Thomas Lidondici
Pace University
|
Cole Nahlik
Peru State College
|
Nasir Cook
Princeton University
|
Jimmy Buck
Saint John’s University (Minn.)
|
Nick Blanchard
Southern Nazarene University
|
Dante Vasquez
Springfield College
|
Jaret Porterfield
Stephen F. Austin State University
|
Lake Barrett
The College of Wooster
|
Trey Brausch
Thomas More University
|
Matthew Palazzo
Tusculum University
|
David Walker
University of Central Arkansas
|
Brock Gingrich
University of Delaware
|
Mathias Bertram
University of Idaho
|
Ted Mullin
University of North Dakota
|
Mario Jacobs
University of Redlands
|
Tristan Wheeler
University of Richmond
|
Micah Roane
University of South Dakota
|
Will Burke
University of St. Thomas (Minn.)
|
Reuben Lowery III
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
|
Justin Blazek
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
|
John Stroughn
Utica University
|
Owen Grover
Wartburg College
|
Noah Nicklin
Wayne State University
|
JJ Ross, DB
Western Illinois University
|
Brice Butler
Westminster College (Pa.)
|
Charles Grant
William & Mary
|
Trevor Grant
Wingate University
|
Darrick McLean
Winston-Salem State University
|
Oso Ifesinachukwu
|
Michael Voitus
Youngstown State University
Head Coach
|
Name
School
|
Jeff Monken
Army West Point
|
Scotty Walden
Austin Peay State University
|
Mike Clowney
Carson-Newman University
|
Jim McElwain
Central Michigan University
|
David Archer
Cornell University
|
Jimmy Terwilliger
East Stroudsburg University
|
Walt Wells
Eastern Kentucky University
|
Chris Creighton
Eastern Michigan University
|
Jesse Burleson
Hardin-Simmons University
|
Keith Otterbein
Hillsdale College
|
Dave Doeren
NC State University
|
Ryan Day
Ohio State University
|
Gary Fasching
Saint John’s University (Minn.)
|
Joey McGuire
Texas Tech University
|
Jerheme Urban
Trinity University
|
Jason Eck
University of Idaho
|
Mike Locksley
University of Maryland
|
Mario Cristobal
University of Miami (Fla.)
|
Bill Zwaan
West Chester University
|
Mike London
William & Mary
About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.
The SEC leads all conferences with 82 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 52 selections and the Big 12 Conference and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 39 selections. Georgia is in first place with 22 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 17 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.
About the AFCA
The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."
For more information about the AFCA, visit www.AFCA.com. For more articles, check out AFCAInsider.com and subscribe to our weekly email.
If you are interested in more in-depth articles and videos, please become an AFCA member. You can find out more information about membership and specific member benefits on the AFCA Membership Overview page. If you are ready to join, please fill out the AFCA Membership Request Form.
