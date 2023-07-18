The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® nominees are…

Playing college football, attending school full time and giving back to the community is no small commitment. Yet, that’s how 136 Good Works Team nominees invest their time and that’s why their coaches recommended them for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.®

"I’m impressed and inspired by these young men because they’re incredible athletes and amazing human beings,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Good Works Team member. “When you give back to the community, it gives you purpose and can change your whole life – and the lives of others.”

The nominees spend their free time working to change lives by mentoring youth, feeding the hungry and donating their earnings. Some have even established their own non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations. They’ve also maintained excellent grades and obtained Dean’s List honors among other academic awards.

“These bright young athletes are role models,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution. “We’ve celebrated thousands of college football players around the country for years, and they’ve had a huge impact on their communities and on society.”

A Panel Chooses the Team

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

In addition to Tebow and Hawkes, the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2023 AFCA President and Ouachita Baptist University Head Coach Todd Knight; and 2014 AFCA President and former head coach at Ithaca College, Mike Welch.

Fans Pick the Captain

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com/allstate. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.

“These players embody the best of what college football stands for: character, selflessness and the willingness to serve and give to others,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “The AFCA proudly stands alongside Allstate and each of these players’ families and communities to applaud their inspirational work.”

Nomination Criteria

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 136 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.

The 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name

School

Elijah McAllister

Auburn University

Cade Beresford

Boise State University

Taji Johnson

Boston College

Odieu Hiliare

Bowling Green State University

Tyler Batty

BYU

Robi Stuart

Central Michigan University

Will Shipley

Clemson University

Ja’Mion Franklin

Duke University

Jeremy Lewis

East Carolina University

Brian Dooley

Eastern Michigan University

Jordan Travis

Florida State University

Levelle Bailey

Fresno State

LaMiles Brooks

Georgia Tech

Khalil Benson

Indiana University

Darien Porter

Iowa State University

X’Zauvea Gadlin

Liberty University

Mekhi Wingo

LSU

Tre Mosley

Michigan State University

Richard Kinley

Middle Tennessee State University

Jett Johnson

Mississippi State University

Joseph Shimko

NC State University

Jaylen Pate

Northwestern University

LaMareon James

Old Dominion University

Akili Arnold

Oregon State University

Dvon Ellies

Penn State University

Chike Anigbogu

Rice University

John Humphreys

Stanford University

Garrett Shrader

Syracuse University

Josh Newton

TCU

Jalen McMurray

Temple University

Max Wright

Texas A&M University

Alonzo Edwards Jr.

Texas State University

Tyler Shough

Texas Tech University

Xavier McDonald

U.S. Naval Academy

Max Michel

University at Buffalo

Seth McLaughlin

University of Alabama

Cam Little

University of Arkansas

Matthew Cindric

University of California

Jowon Briggs

University of Cincinnati

Valentin Senn

University of Connecticut

Devin Moore

University of Florida

Ladd McConkey

University of Georgia

Jack Freeman

University of Houston

Isaiah Williams

University of Illinois

Logan Lee

University of Iowa

Mason Fairchild

University of Kansas

Ashton Gillotte

University of Louisville

Jacob Likes

University of Memphis

Kamren Kinchens

University of Miami (Fla.)

Blake Corum

University of Michigan

Dragan Kesich

University of Minnesota

JJ Pegues

University of Mississippi

Darius Robinson

University of Missouri

Ethan Piper

University of Nebraska

Kaimon Rucker

University of North Carolina

Jaden Mickey

University of Notre Dame

Ethan Downs

University of Oklahoma

Gavin Bartholomew

University of Pittsburgh

Vershon Lee

University of South Carolina

Justin Dedich

University of Southern California

Jacob Warren

University of Tennessee

Christian Jones

University of Texas

De’Corian Clark

University of Texas at San Antonio

Daniel Bolden

University of Toledo

Chico Bennett

University of Virginia

Edefuan Ulofoshio

University of Washington

Alexander Smith

University of Wisconsin

Jordyn Morgan

UNLV

Jacob Garcia

Utah State University

Matt Johnson

Virginia Tech

Jaylen Hudson

Wake Forest University

Zach Frazier

West Virginia University

JaQues Evans

Western Kentucky University

Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)

Name

School

Trent Maddox

Ashland University

Sam Howard

Austin Peay State University

Loobert Denelus

Benedict College

Reed Levi

Benedictine College

Evan Ginter

Bethel University (Minn.)

Justin Anagonye

Brown University

Hajj-Malik Williams

Campbell University

Ben Condemi

Carnegie Mellon University

Hunter Peck

Carroll College

Major Williams

Carson-Newman University

Cameron Bannister

Central College

Michael DeCamillis

Chadron State College

Jake Stebbins

Cornell University

Devonte Murphy

Dakota State University

Josh Greene

Dartmouth College

Malik McDaniel

Davidson College

Ayden Garnes

Duquesne University

Deshawn McCarthy

East Stroudsburg University

Colton Hyble

Grand Valley State University

Caleb Lueders

Hamline University

Demarcus Coleman

Hardin-Simmons University

Clayton Mosher

Indiana Wesleyan University

Spencer Uggla

Johns Hopkins University

Kolbe Benham

Marist College

Malachi Lacadre Grey

McMurry University

Dustin Shoaf

Mercyhurst University

Tommy Mellot

Montana State University

Lawrence Richardson

Morgan State University

KJ Williams

Morningside University

Juan Velarde

North Carolina Central University

Myron Lewis

North Central College

Braylon Henderson

North Dakota State University

Drew Thornton

Ohio Wesleyan University

Thomas Lidondici

Pace University

Cole Nahlik

Peru State College

Nasir Cook

Princeton University

Jimmy Buck

Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Nick Blanchard

Southern Nazarene University

Dante Vasquez

Springfield College

Jaret Porterfield

Stephen F. Austin State University

Lake Barrett

The College of Wooster

Trey Brausch

Thomas More University

Matthew Palazzo

Tusculum University

David Walker

University of Central Arkansas

Brock Gingrich

University of Delaware

Mathias Bertram

University of Idaho

Ted Mullin

University of North Dakota

Mario Jacobs

University of Redlands

Tristan Wheeler

University of Richmond

Micah Roane

University of South Dakota

Will Burke

University of St. Thomas (Minn.)

Reuben Lowery III

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Justin Blazek

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

John Stroughn

Utica University

Owen Grover

Wartburg College

Noah Nicklin

Wayne State University

JJ Ross, DB

Western Illinois University

Brice Butler

Westminster College (Pa.)

Charles Grant

William & Mary

Trevor Grant

Wingate University

Darrick McLean

Winston-Salem State University

Oso Ifesinachukwu

Yale University (Trades, Portfolio)

Michael Voitus

Youngstown State University

Head Coach

Name

School

Jeff Monken

Army West Point

Scotty Walden

Austin Peay State University

Mike Clowney

Carson-Newman University

Jim McElwain

Central Michigan University

David Archer

Cornell University

Jimmy Terwilliger

East Stroudsburg University

Walt Wells

Eastern Kentucky University

Chris Creighton

Eastern Michigan University

Jesse Burleson

Hardin-Simmons University

Keith Otterbein

Hillsdale College

Dave Doeren

NC State University

Ryan Day

Ohio State University

Gary Fasching

Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Joey McGuire

Texas Tech University

Jerheme Urban

Trinity University

Jason Eck

University of Idaho

Mike Locksley

University of Maryland

Mario Cristobal

University of Miami (Fla.)

Bill Zwaan

West Chester University

Mike London

William & Mary

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The SEC leads all conferences with 82 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 52 selections and the Big 12 Conference and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 39 selections. Georgia is in first place with 22 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 17 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

For more information about the AFCA, visit www.AFCA.com. For more articles, check out AFCAInsider.com and subscribe to our weekly email.

If you are interested in more in-depth articles and videos, please become an AFCA member. You can find out more information about membership and specific member benefits on the AFCA Membership Overview page. If you are ready to join, please fill out the AFCA Membership Request Form.

