Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced it ranks #1 in the large companies (1000+ employees) category on Fast Company’s fifth annual list of Best Workplaces for Innovators. Zebra is also fifth on the overall list – moving up from its #47 ranking last year – which honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

“We are excited to receive this recognition as it reflects our commitment to creating an environment where innovation flourishes,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief People Officer, Zebra Technologies. “Our people continue to be our greatest asset and by bringing diverse people and ideas together, we are making a positive impact on our employees, customers, partners and the communities we serve.”

Zebra employees are creating tomorrow together, developing solutions that make work more rewarding, efficient and sustainable. Zebra invests approximately 10% of its sales in research and development to continue advancing innovation and has 6,500 U.S. and international patents issued and pending. Zebra provides employees with the opportunity to continually learn, grow, and give back to the communities we operate in while bringing innovative solutions to our customers around the world.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"Innovation is a global priority, and this year's list has a decidedly international flavor,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

To see the complete list, go to: Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022 | Fast Company.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

ABOUT ACCENTURE

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

