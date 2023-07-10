Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people and places, today announced that it will sponsor the Esri User Conference 2023 on July 10-July 14, 2023. Near will give live solution demonstrations, host meetings, and answer questions at its booth, #2326, in the San Diego Convention Center during the conference.

The Esri User Conference is one of the world’s largest GIS conferences, bringing together over 15,000 attendees across various commercial sectors including government organizations and nonprofit fields. The conference is known for its focus on user-to-user communication and collaboration and shares new learnings about real-life GIS experiences, best practices, as well as tips and tricks. This event also offers in-person opportunities to network, collaborate, and share ideas with experts, attendees, and peers.

Near will be demonstrating how customers can take advantage of the Company’s Silver status partnership and tight integrations with the Esri platform to analyze, visualize, and derive location-based insights from Near’s global data sets representing over 1.6B unique user IDs.

“Near's consumer behavior data intelligence helps ArcGIS users analyze place-based insights for site location, market trends, competitive intelligence, and more,” said Gladys Kong, Chief Operating Officer at Near. “We’re looking forward to connecting with fellow GIS technology users at this year’s Esri User Conference to share insights and exchange new and innovative ideas about its future.”

Learn More:

What: Esri User Conference 2023

When: July 10-14, 2023

Where: San Diego Convention Center, Halls A-C; 111 Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA

To learn more or schedule a meeting with Near experts at the event, please email the team at [email protected].

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places. The Near platform’s patented technology processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interest, in more than 44 countries. Near’s data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers’ online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With a presence in Los Angeles, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711541056/en/