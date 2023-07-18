Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has earned recognition as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the sixth consecutive year.

Voya’s top score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) illustrates the company’s continued, measurable progress to lessen unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN. The index measures key performance indicators across culture, leadership, supplier diversity, and employment practices, such as advancement, accommodations, benefits, education, recruitment and retention.

“At Voya, disability inclusion is entrenched in our culture, influencing our corporate strategy and supported by the passion and energy of our people,” said Heather Lavallee, chief executive officer, Voya Financial, Inc. “We know that disability inclusion in every facet of life — including the workplace — is good for our colleagues, our clients, and our communities. We are proud to have earned recognition as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the sixth consecutive year and are committed to championing disability inclusion in the workplace.”

At the Disability:IN conference in Orlando, Florida, this week, Lavallee signed the Disability:IN CEO Letter on disability inclusion — continuing the commitment started by Voya’s former CEO and current executive chairman Rodney O. Martin, Jr. Martin was one of six original CEO signatories of the letter, which calls on Fortune 1,000 CEOs to participate in the DEI. The letter now has more than 160 CEO signatories and counting.

“Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we’re thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the DEI to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as ‘Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion’ for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN.

Voya’s ongoing commitment to disability inclusion is also demonstrated through several key efforts, including Voya Cares®, a program devoted to making a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities and special needs from birth through aging, by providing advocacy, resources and solutions. Voya also supports its employees who are part of the disabilities community through its employee-led People with Disabilities and Caregivers Council.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with 7,200 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About Voya Cares®

As an extension of Voya's mission to make a secure financial future possible, the Voya Cares program is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities and special needs from birth through aging, by providing advocacy, resources and solutions. Visit Voyacares.com to learn more.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

