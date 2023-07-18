Headline of release should read: Phoenix Motorcars Enhances Senior Management Team (instead of Phoenix Motorcars Enhancements Senior Management Team).

The updated release reads:

PHOENIX MOTORCARS ENHANCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

Phoenix Motor Inc. (“Company” or “Phoenix”) (Nasdaq: PEV), a leader in manufacturing all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jose Paul as Chief Revenue Officer and Lewis Liu as Senior Vice President of Operations.

“We are proud to be able to enhance and streamline our senior management team with such talented, seasoned industry veterans,” said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motorcars. “The appointments of Jose and Lewis to new and expanded roles displays the depth and breadth of our talent pool and positions Phoenix for success as we continue to add to our sales backlog and prepare for the launch of our Gen 4 commercial vehicles.”

With over 21 years of experience. Mr. Paul joined Phoenix in August 2016 and has served as our CMO since September 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Paul served as VP of Business Development and oversaw our Marketing & Business Development functions. Prior to joining Phoenix, Mr. Paul worked at FedEx Express, Dubai, holding various positions including Business Planning Advisor, Senior Regional Analyst and as the Brand Advisor for the MEIA region. Jose previously worked at Frost & Sullivan in the Automotive & Transportation division as Consulting Manager — Middle East and North Africa region. Mr. Paul also worked at TNS Global, India and at Feedback Business Consulting. Jose earned a Bachelors in Computer Science, Mathematics and Statistics from Christ College, Bangalore University and an MBA from the School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Lewis Liu has over 30 years of experience, primarily in electric vehicles, EV infrastructure, eMobility, automotive advisory, supply chain and operations management. Lewis joined Phoenix in 2022 as SVP of PMO and Business Development and had previously served as VP of Business Development & Strategy, Corporate Process Executive at Karma Automotive, an Irvine, CA-based EV manufacturer. Previously, Mr. Liu was a founding team member at AiKar, an EV technology start-up, Head of the Global Charging Business and Head of Strategic Partnerships for Faraday Future, and Lead Director of the automotive practice for KPMG Advisory (China) in Beijing. Lewis earned his MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago, his MS in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Mississippi, and his BS in Computer Science from Beijing Polytechnic University.

