Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Informatica will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 from the United States or (404) 975-4839 internationally with access code 237691.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call and earnings presentation materials will be available on the investor relations page of Informatica's company website at https://investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

