Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that its customer, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) Outdoor, is the recipient of the 2023 Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Award for the Best-in-Class Contact Center category (99 seats or less). Additionally, Verint Channel Automation was named a finalist in the Best Automation Solution category.

The CCW Excellence Awards recognize the leading companies and executives for their dedication to and excellence in the contact center industry over the past year. The best organizations and individuals are acknowledged for their innovations and contributions that cultivate improved customer experiences.

Stanley Black & Decker Outdoor leverages Verint to elevate their contact center operations and enhance customer and employee experiences. Verint’s forecasting and scheduling capabilities allow the company’s contact center to operate at its highest level.

"In one aspect, we are the face of the company since our contact center can often be the first point of contact for our customers,” says Ken Kotlarek, Jr., director, customer support, Stanley Black & Decker Outdoor. “Creating great customer experiences can lead to gaining and retaining customers for life. That’s why our contact center is no longer a cost center. It’s our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences that ultimately generates value and revenue for the company.”

“Congratulations to Stanley Black & Decker Outdoor on this well-deserved recognition. The award is a testament to the company creating a contact center environment where agents can thrive,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “The company culture coupled with access to the right technology enables agents to stay continuously focused on providing the absolute best experience for each customer, ensuring all issues are resolved correctly, completely, and with the utmost efficiency. Verint is proud to be a part of their ongoing success.”

The awards were presented at the 25th anniversary of the Contact Center Week conference and expo in Las Vegas – a premier global event in the customer experience (CX) industry, with more than 3,000 customer contact center and customer experience executives in attendance.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company’s more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world’s makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company’s iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

