CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

CURO will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CURO’s earnings press release, and presentation slides.

You may access the call at 1-416-764-8658 (Toll free: 1-888-396-8049; Conference ID: 82661841). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a leading consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of diversified data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Heritage Credit.

(CURO-NWS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711217581/en/