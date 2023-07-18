Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, was today named a Disability Equality Index (DEI) Top Scorer and a 2023 Best Place to Work for People with Disabilities. This marks the fifth consecutive year Fiserv has been recognized on the DEI and the second consecutive year the company has achieved a score of 100, underscoring the company’s commitment to inclusion in the workplace.

“Diversity and inclusion drive innovation in our company, entrepreneurship in our communities, and commerce in marketplaces around the world,” said Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. “We are proud of the role our associates play in advancing disability equality for our company, our communities and our clients, fostering an environment where we all belong.”

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that measures a wide range of criteria within six categories — Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity, and Non-U.S. Operations. In 2023, 485 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100, 207 Fortune 500, and 249 Fortune 1000 companies utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”.

"These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.

“Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we’re thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’ for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

Fiserv is a proud and frequent partner of Disability:IN – a leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion across the globe. Through its disability-focused Employee Resource Group (ERG), Thrive, Fiserv shares in its commitment to expand opportunities available to those with disabilities through recruitment, development and empowerment. Associates with disabilities, caregivers and allies connect, collaborate, share information and resources and participate in various professional development and community service activities and events. The council additionally aims to advance dialogue on accommodations and accessibility strategies for associates with disabilities.

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN

