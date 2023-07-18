Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Taira Hall as Head of Enterprise Payments effective today. Hall will report to Beth Johnson, Vice Chair and Chief Experience Officer at Citizens.

Hall most recently served as Senior Vice President of Embedded Finance, B2B & Strategic Innovation Executive at FIS. Previously Hall held executive leadership roles at Visa and Citigroup focused on developing and deploying market-leading global solutions. She has a proven track record of building new business lines in high growth areas, and has expertise in fintech, embedded finance and B2B payments. Throughout her career she has focused on digital transformation, enhancing payments and collections capabilities while expanding delivery.

“We are very pleased that Taira is joining Citizens,” said Johnson. “Payments presents a real opportunity for Citizens, and her extensive work in digital transformation will serve us well as she pursues opportunities for the bank to differentiate itself while serving the needs of our customers. In particular, we see exciting opportunities in real time and emerging payments.”

Citizens partners with Zelle for person-to-person payments and was one of the first financial institutions to begin using the real-time payments rail developed by The Clearing House (TCH) to offer customers faster payments. A strong collaboration with FIS WorldPay, one of the world’s largest and best-known merchant processors, and direct merchant relationships with some of the world’s most recognizable brands for point-of-sale (POS) financing through Citizens Pay, have helped position Citizens as an innovator in the payments space.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

