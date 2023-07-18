Sidus Space Appoints 20 Year Aerospace Industry Veteran Jessica Curry as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the appointment of Jessica Curry as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. With over 20 years of experience in the aerospace sector, Ms. Curry brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.

As we scale up production of our AI-Driven, hybrid 3D-printed LizzieSat satellites in order to build our high-margin, recurring revenue data offering, the significance of streamlined and reliable supply chain management cannot be overstated. With nine missions manifested with SpaceX in the next two years and building our constellation of up to 100 LizzieSats in orbit, effective supply chain management will become a key factor in the Company’s success.

Prior to joining Sidus Space, Ms. Curry served as the Senior Manager for Subcontracts and Procurement teams within Blue Origin's Supply Chain organization. During her tenure, she oversaw the procurement of critical parts across all business units, managed agreements with government entities, and managed the team responsible for awarding subcontracts to support NASA’s Sustaining Lunar Development contract.

Ms. Curry's career in the aerospace industry began as a NASA Civil Servant for the International Space Station (ISS) Program and Launch Services Program. Her passion for managing and negotiating contracts and barter agreements with government space agencies, US Launch Service Providers, and commercial aerospace companies grew during this time. She further expanded her expertise by successfully negotiating contracts with Craig Technologies and Nanoracks for the deployment of satellites from the ISS.

With a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University, Ms. Curry brings a strong educational foundation to her role at Sidus Space. Her extensive experience in contract management and her unwavering commitment to the commercialization of space make her an ideal fit for the Company's strategic objectives.

"With our accelerated manufacturing plans, a strong and optimized supply chain is absolutely essential," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO for Sidus Space. "We are thrilled to have Jessica join our team to lead our supply chain efforts. Her experience and proven track record in managing complex supply chains in the aerospace industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our manufacturing capabilities and deliver innovative space technologies."

As Sidus Space accelerates its manufacturing efforts and expands its presence in the aerospace sector, the appointment of Jessica Curry as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain marks a significant step forward. We believe her strategic vision, industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence will drive the optimization and efficiency of Sidus Space's supply chain operations.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230711894213r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711894213/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.