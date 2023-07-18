Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the appointment of Jessica Curry as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. With over 20 years of experience in the aerospace sector, Ms. Curry brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.

As we scale up production of our AI-Driven, hybrid 3D-printed LizzieSat satellites in order to build our high-margin, recurring revenue data offering, the significance of streamlined and reliable supply chain management cannot be overstated. With nine missions manifested with SpaceX in the next two years and building our constellation of up to 100 LizzieSats in orbit, effective supply chain management will become a key factor in the Company’s success.

Prior to joining Sidus Space, Ms. Curry served as the Senior Manager for Subcontracts and Procurement teams within Blue Origin's Supply Chain organization. During her tenure, she oversaw the procurement of critical parts across all business units, managed agreements with government entities, and managed the team responsible for awarding subcontracts to support NASA’s Sustaining Lunar Development contract.

Ms. Curry's career in the aerospace industry began as a NASA Civil Servant for the International Space Station (ISS) Program and Launch Services Program. Her passion for managing and negotiating contracts and barter agreements with government space agencies, US Launch Service Providers, and commercial aerospace companies grew during this time. She further expanded her expertise by successfully negotiating contracts with Craig Technologies and Nanoracks for the deployment of satellites from the ISS.

With a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University, Ms. Curry brings a strong educational foundation to her role at Sidus Space. Her extensive experience in contract management and her unwavering commitment to the commercialization of space make her an ideal fit for the Company's strategic objectives.

"With our accelerated manufacturing plans, a strong and optimized supply chain is absolutely essential," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO for Sidus Space. "We are thrilled to have Jessica join our team to lead our supply chain efforts. Her experience and proven track record in managing complex supply chains in the aerospace industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our manufacturing capabilities and deliver innovative space technologies."

As Sidus Space accelerates its manufacturing efforts and expands its presence in the aerospace sector, the appointment of Jessica Curry as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain marks a significant step forward. We believe her strategic vision, industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence will drive the optimization and efficiency of Sidus Space's supply chain operations.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

