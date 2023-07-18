We all Scream for Ice Cream! Marble Slab Creamery Named Top Dessert / Treat Chain by USA Today

Ice Cream Franchise Scoops Up 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Award

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, is pleased to announce its recent recognition as one of the top five dessert/treat chains in the country, as named by USA Today! Coming in at number four, Marble Slab came away with a top spot after being nominated by an expert panel, then voted on by the public.

For 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, creating the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes. The leading chain boasts over 375 locations and continues to expand across the globe, most notably with its cookie sister brand, Great American Cookies, providing guests with the ultimate treat spot.

“At Marble Slab, we’re incredibly proud of the original technique and innovation that we continue to bring to the table, year after year,” said Allison Lauenstein, President at Marble Slab Creamery. “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this month, we couldn’t be more humbled to be recognized by the public for the hard work we’ve put into each Ice Cream, Shake, and Cake we dream up.”

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our always free mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Kuwait, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
[email protected]
860-212-6509

