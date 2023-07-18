Ice Cream Franchise Scoops Up 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Award

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, is pleased to announce its recent recognition as one of the top five dessert/treat chains in the country, as named by USA Today! Coming in at number four, Marble Slab came away with a top spot after being nominated by an expert panel, then voted on by the public.

For 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, creating the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes. The leading chain boasts over 375 locations and continues to expand across the globe, most notably with its cookie sister brand, Great American Cookies, providing guests with the ultimate treat spot.

“At Marble Slab, we’re incredibly proud of the original technique and innovation that we continue to bring to the table, year after year,” said Allison Lauenstein, President at Marble Slab Creamery. “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this month, we couldn’t be more humbled to be recognized by the public for the hard work we’ve put into each Ice Cream, Shake, and Cake we dream up.”

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

