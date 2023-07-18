Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) (“Omnicell” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, today announced it has increased its number of board seats from 9 to 10, and has appointed Kaushik “Bobby” Ghoshal to fill the newest seat as an independent director of Omnicell’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Ghoshal is an established technology leader who brings more than 30 years of experience across multiple industries including finance, semiconductors, and healthcare. In Mr. Ghoshal’s current role as President of SaaS for ResMed, Inc. (“ResMed”), he leads the Company’s global software business and is responsible for the vision, strategy, and day-to-day operations of the Company’s rapidly expanding SaaS portfolio. Prior to this, he served as ResMed’s Chief Technology Officer. He has also served as Chief Operating Officer of Brightree LLC, a ResMed-owned provider of cloud-based SaaS for out-of-hospital care.

“We are delighted to welcome Bobby to Omnicell’s Board of Directors,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. “Bobby has an impressive track record leading high-performance teams in software products, digital and business transformation, information security, data analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning. We look forward to benefitting from his unique perspective at the intersection of SaaS and healthcare, as we continue to work to transform the pharmacy care delivery model and deliver value for our stakeholders, our healthcare partners, and their patients.”

“Every day, customers rely on Omnicell to deliver mission-critical medication management solutions and I am honored to join the Company’s Board,” said Mr. Ghoshal. “I have been impressed with Omnicell’s progress toward realizing the industry vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy and am excited to have the opportunity to take part in helping the Company achieve its goals. I look forward to leveraging my background in SaaS and healthcare to build on Omnicell’s strong foundation and help deliver on its mission to improve patient outcomes.”

The addition of Mr. Ghoshal to Omnicell’s Board is part of the Board’s ongoing refreshment process, which has resulted in the addition of five new directors in the last four years. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Ghoshal will join the Board’s Corporate Governance Committee. The Board now comprises 10 directors, 9 of whom are independent and all of whom bring a broad range of skills and experience that enhance the Board’s ability to effectively fulfill its governance and oversight responsibilities.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model in an effort to optimize financial and clinical outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of automation and advanced services, Omnicell is uniquely positioned to address evolving healthcare challenges, connect settings of care, and streamline the medication management process. Healthcare facilities worldwide partner with Omnicell to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, improve patient safety, and enhance patient engagement and adherence, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

