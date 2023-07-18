Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named one of the “Best Workplaces for Innovators” by Fast Company. Now in its fifth year, the list honors organizations that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. Manhattan ranked No. 46 among 100 winners from a variety of industries and workplaces around the world.

Manhattan provides its employees with the culture and opportunities that not only help them learn and grow, but also drive innovation in the world of supply chain commerce. A pioneer in the introduction of cloud-native, microservices-based solutions to the supply chain industry, Manhattan offers ground-breaking commerce solutions that unify and drive efficiency in the supply chain and retail world, both physical and e-commerce. With approximately 1000 team members in R&D, Manhattan has a legacy and unwavering commitment to supply chain innovation.

“We are delighted that Manhattan has been named a ‘Best Workplace for Innovators’ by Fast Company. Manhattan is committed to investing in and cultivating talent – to providing our workforce with a platform to grow, innovate, discover what they enjoy the most and thrive,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO, Eddie Capel. “Our employees are our most-valued resource and are key to our success. This recognition is proof of our dedication to innovation in supply chain commerce.”

All this has been possible by creating an environment where talent and innovation collaborate and thrive. Social responsibility is embedded in Manhattan’s people-first culture and the company offers a rich set of people and community programs including Diversity & Inclusion, Well-being, Career Development & Learning plus Community & Purpose initiatives.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

