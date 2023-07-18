LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after the close of the stock market.

LSB’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-6176 / (201) 689-8451. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

A webcast of the call, along with a slide presentation that coincides with management’s prepared remarks, will be available in the Investors section of LSB’s website, at www.lsbindustries.com. The webcast can be found under Events & Presentations. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the conference call webcast will be archived on LSB’s website.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all of its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

