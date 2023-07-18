Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has won a $94 million U.S. Army contract to maintain and transform the agency’s Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) system.

“To combat an evolving array of cybersecurity threats, the Army needs a scalable solution to modernize its identity management and access controls system,” said Keith Runtz, an Accenture Federal Services managing director and defense portfolio lead. “Accenture Federal Services is excited to deliver a fast, secure, and auditable ICAM solution that enables interoperability across the Army, DoD, and mission partners.”

Through the integration of widely recognized commercial standards and architectures, the Army’s traditional method of manually provisioning user accounts will be automated, empowering the agency to make real-time access control decisions while sustaining current ICAM operations for more than 1,500 applications.

“For the Army to be successful on tomorrow’s battlefields, network modernization is essential to fight and win in all domains- air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. Accenture Federal Services looks forward to delivering the innovations necessary to achieve technological dominance against our adversaries,” said Dana Oliver, an Accenture Federal Services managing director and U.S. Army programs lead. “In addition to enhancing its cybersecurity posture, these innovations will drive enterprise efficiencies for the Army by eliminating costs associated with redundant ICAM manpower, hardware, software, and services.”

Capabilities which will be used to transform ICAM include Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). These capabilities ultimately will enable more effective information sharing, while managing risks and protecting systems against unauthorized access.

The Army ICAM contract has a period of performance of one year with three 12-month option periods.

