SPC Nickel Announces Additional Drill Assays Results from the West Graham Project, Sudbury, Ontario

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUDBURY, ON, July 11, 2023

SUDBURY, ON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC) ("SPC Nickel"), is pleased to announce the final assay results from its Phase 1 drill program at the West Graham Project, located in the world-class Nickel-Copper mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. SPC Nickel is reporting the last 11 drill holes out of 27 drill holes completed in the Phase 1 program. With the completion of Phase 1 of the program we have now established 50 metre spaced drilling over a large area (300 metres by 300 metres) of the footprint of the historical resource that will support the planned mineral resource estimate update. The Phase 2 program is well underway, with over 3,600 metres already completed, and with the recently closed financing, SPC Nickel is on track to meet its goal of having an updated combined resource by the end of 2023.

Highlights

  • A total of 9,050 metres in 38 holes have so far been completed on the West Graham Project since drilling commenced in early March. The Phase 1 program consisted of 5,338 metres in 27 holes and was completed in late May while a total of 3,696 metres in 11 holes have been completed from the ongoing Phase 2 program (Figure 1).
  • The best intersections from the Phase 1 program include WG-23-26: 2.48% Ni, 0.64% Cu over 7.80 metres (see news release of April 11, 2023), and WG-23-42: 1.71% Ni, 0.46% Cu over 20.00 metres (see news release of May 24, 2023).
  • Hole WG-23-043, intersected a thick zone of nickel and copper mineralization grading 0.46% Ni, 0.36% Cu over 68.00 metres from 212.00 to 280.00 metres, including a higher-grade section that returned 0.94% Ni, 0.68% Cu over 9.00 metres from 266.00 to 275.00 metres.
  • Footwall-style massive sulphide veins grading 6.09% Ni and 0.07% Cu over 0.50 metres were encountered in the footwall granites of hole WG-23-043.
  • A 6.5 kilometre ground grid has been completed on the property in preparation of a ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey, scheduled for July. The purpose of the ground EM is to help the team prioritize drill targets on the western portion of the property where only sparse wide spaced drilling has been completed.
  • Assay results from all 27 holes completed as part of the Phase 1 program have been received and significant results are presented in Tables 1 and 2. The remaining samples are being processed and will be reported when available.

Grant Mourre, CEO and President of SPC Nickel commented, "The ongoing results from our drill program continues to support our positive outlook for the West Graham Project. The Phase 1 program has achieved its goal of confirming and expanding the zone of nickel and copper mineralization a further 200 metres to the west of the previously defined extent of the 2009 resource model. The work has also outlined areas of higher-than-expected grade within the contact-style deposit as well as discovering new high-grade footwall-style mineralization outside the historical resource. We are also excited to have commenced the Phase 2 program which will focus on further expanding the mineralization to the west. Activities at West Graham are progressing as planned and we remain focused on working towards delivering a combined mineral resource estimate by the end of 2023."

Assay Results

Table 1: Reported assay results from the Phase 1 drill program on the West Graham Project. Assays from all holes not listed in Table 1 are pending.

HOLE ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)1

Ni
(%)

Cu
(%)

Co
(%)

 Pt
(g/t)

Pd
(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

 Ag
(g/t)

Estimated

True

Width %

WG-23-034

59.00

90.00

31.00

0.27

0.19

0.01

0.04

0.01

0.01

1.26

50

including

96.00

97.65

1.65

0.67

0.34

0.02

0.05

0.03

0.03

2.29

50

WG-23-035

43.00

51.00

8.00

0.26

0.21

0.01

0.04

0.02

0.02

1.25

80

WG-23-036

97.00

102.00

5.00

0.39

0.23

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.01

1.54

45

WG-23-037

147.00

188.65

41.65

0.50

0.34

0.02

0.08

0.02

0.03

1.64

50

including

174.00

188.65

14.65

0.81

0.51

0.02

0.14

0.04

0.05

2.61

50

including

174.00

179.00

5.00

1.21

0.69

0.04

0.14

0.04

0.05

3.32

50

WG-23-038

130.00

140.00

10.00

0.43

0.25

0.01

0.06

0.02

0.21

1.31

75

WG-23-039

191.50

241.00

49.50

0.36

0.28

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.02

1.49

40

including

224.00

241.00

17.00

0.43

0.49

0.01

0.08

0.03

0.04

2.58

40

WG-23-040

169.00

209.00

40.00

0.46

0.32

0.01

0.07

0.02

0.03

1.90

60

WG-23-041

237.00

276.00

39.00

0.43

0.36

0.01

0.17

0.03

0.06

2.04

55

including

243.00

250.00

7.00

0.60

0.49

0.02

0.10

0.03

0.04

2.13

55

including

262.82

275.00

12.20

0.60

0.54

0.02

0.36

0.05

0.11

3.46

55

WG-23-043

212.00

280.00

68.00

0.46

0.36

0.01

0.09

0.02

0.03

1.90

60

including

246.00

280.00

34.00

0.64

0.50

0.02

0.12

0.03

0.04

2.64

60

including

266.00

275.00

9.00

0.94

0.68

0.02

0.19

0.05

0.06

3.83

60

including

277.50

280.00

2.50

0.96

1.02

0.02

0.05

0.04

0.04

4.58

60

and

304.10

304.60

0.50

6.09

0.07

0.12

0.81

0.30

0.03

2.50

60

WG-23-044

362.35

375.40

13.05

0.74

0.81

0.02

0.22

0.05

0.10

4.84

45

including

369.25

375.40

6.15

0.96

1.33

0.03

0.26

0.08

0.18

8.04

45

WG-23-045

286.00

296.00

10.00

0.33

0.24

0.01

0.12

0.02

0.03

1.33

60

and

302.05

304.00

1.95

0.54

0.75

0.02

0.21

0.05

0.11

4.93

60

and

307.55

308.55

1.00

0.81

1.12

0.02

0.31

0.09

0.37

8.50

60

Notes:
1. Length refers to downhole length. Estimated True Width is expressed as a percentage of downhole length.

Previously Reported Results

Table 2: Previously reported assay results from the Phase 1 drill program on the West Graham Project.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)1

Ni
(%)

Cu
(%)

Co
(%)

 Pt
(g/t)

Pd
(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

 Ag
(g/t)

Estimated True

Width %

WG-23-019

64.00

93.00

29.00

0.39

0.25

0.01

0.04

0.02

0.02

1.36

70

WG-23-020

47.00

91.00

44.00

0.53

0.27

0.02

0.05

0.02

0.02

1.41

100

including

75.00

83.00

7.00

0.75

0.39

0.03

0.06

0.02

0.02

1.86

100

including

87.00

91.00

4.00

1.03

0.62

0.04

0.07

0.05

0.03

2.85

100

WG-23-021

41.00

72.00

31.00

0.46

0.29

0.02

0.06

0.02

0.02

1.50

90

including

42.00

46.00

4.00

0.63

0.46

0.02

0.10

0.03

0.04

2.40

90

including

58.00

63.00

5.00

0.66

0.30

0.02

0.04

0.02

0.01

1.50

90

WG-23-022

61.00

81.00

20.00

0.51

0.26

0.02

0.03

0.01

0.01

1.12

100

including

76.00

80.00

4.00

0.85

0.46

0.03

0.05

0.02

0.02

1.80

100

WG-23-023

45.00

83.00

38.00

0.47

0.28

0.02

0.04

0.02

0.02

1.45

90

including

71.00

82.00

11.00

0.71

0.41

0.02

0.07

0.02

0.04

2.09

90

WG-23-024

29.00

48.00

19.00

0.46

0.25

0.02

0.04

0.01

0.02

1.21

100

and

56.00

61.00

5.00

0.93

0.50

0.03

0.06

0.02

0.02

4.18

100

WG-23-025

20.00

67.00

47.00

0.56

0.30

0.02

0.05

0.02

0.02

1.85

90

including

42.00

65.00

23.00

0.72

0.42

0.02

0.08

0.03

0.03

2.73

90

WG-23-026

106.00

186.90

80.90

0.49

0.25

0.02

0.05

0.02

0.02

1.29

35

including

167.00

186.90

19.90

1.19

0.37

0.04

0.09

0.02

0.02

1.29

35

including

170.00

177.90

7.90

2.48

0.64

0.08

0.15

0.04

0.02

1.82

35

WG-23-027

68.00

120.50

52.50

0.43

0.27

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.02

1.49

85

including

96.65

120.50

23.85

0.57

0.33

0.02

0.06

0.02

0.03

1.79

85

including

111.00

120.50

9.50

0.83

0.37

0.02

0.09

0.03

0.03

2.16

85

WG-23-028

79.00

275.85

196.85

0.32

0.19

0.01

0.04

0.01

0.02

1.07

30

including

89.00

110.00

21.00

0.72

0.18

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.75

30

including

93.60

95.00

1.40

3.73

0.27

0.17

0.06

0.07

0.01

1.26

30

WG-23-029

84.00

107.00

23.00

0.37

0.25

0.01

0.03

0.02

0.02

1.39

50

