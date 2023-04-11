PR Newswire
SUDBURY, ON, July 11, 2023
SUDBURY, ON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC) ("SPC Nickel"), is pleased to announce the final assay results from its Phase 1 drill program at the West Graham Project, located in the world-class Nickel-Copper mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. SPC Nickel is reporting the last 11 drill holes out of 27 drill holes completed in the Phase 1 program. With the completion of Phase 1 of the program we have now established 50 metre spaced drilling over a large area (300 metres by 300 metres) of the footprint of the historical resource that will support the planned mineral resource estimate update. The Phase 2 program is well underway, with over 3,600 metres already completed, and with the recently closed financing, SPC Nickel is on track to meet its goal of having an updated combined resource by the end of 2023.
Highlights
- A total of 9,050 metres in 38 holes have so far been completed on the West Graham Project since drilling commenced in early March. The Phase 1 program consisted of 5,338 metres in 27 holes and was completed in late May while a total of 3,696 metres in 11 holes have been completed from the ongoing Phase 2 program (Figure 1).
- The best intersections from the Phase 1 program include WG-23-26: 2.48% Ni, 0.64% Cu over 7.80 metres (see news release of April 11, 2023), and WG-23-42: 1.71% Ni, 0.46% Cu over 20.00 metres (see news release of May 24, 2023).
- Hole WG-23-043, intersected a thick zone of nickel and copper mineralization grading 0.46% Ni, 0.36% Cu over 68.00 metres from 212.00 to 280.00 metres, including a higher-grade section that returned 0.94% Ni, 0.68% Cu over 9.00 metres from 266.00 to 275.00 metres.
- Footwall-style massive sulphide veins grading 6.09% Ni and 0.07% Cu over 0.50 metres were encountered in the footwall granites of hole WG-23-043.
- A 6.5 kilometre ground grid has been completed on the property in preparation of a ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey, scheduled for July. The purpose of the ground EM is to help the team prioritize drill targets on the western portion of the property where only sparse wide spaced drilling has been completed.
- Assay results from all 27 holes completed as part of the Phase 1 program have been received and significant results are presented in Tables 1 and 2. The remaining samples are being processed and will be reported when available.
Grant Mourre, CEO and President of SPC Nickel commented, "The ongoing results from our drill program continues to support our positive outlook for the West Graham Project. The Phase 1 program has achieved its goal of confirming and expanding the zone of nickel and copper mineralization a further 200 metres to the west of the previously defined extent of the 2009 resource model. The work has also outlined areas of higher-than-expected grade within the contact-style deposit as well as discovering new high-grade footwall-style mineralization outside the historical resource. We are also excited to have commenced the Phase 2 program which will focus on further expanding the mineralization to the west. Activities at West Graham are progressing as planned and we remain focused on working towards delivering a combined mineral resource estimate by the end of 2023."
Assay Results
Table 1: Reported assay results from the Phase 1 drill program on the West Graham Project. Assays from all holes not listed in Table 1 are pending.
HOLE ID
From
To
Length
Ni
Cu
Co
Pt
Pd
Au
Ag
Estimated
True
Width %
WG-23-034
59.00
90.00
31.00
0.27
0.19
0.01
0.04
0.01
0.01
1.26
50
including
96.00
97.65
1.65
0.67
0.34
0.02
0.05
0.03
0.03
2.29
50
WG-23-035
43.00
51.00
8.00
0.26
0.21
0.01
0.04
0.02
0.02
1.25
80
WG-23-036
97.00
102.00
5.00
0.39
0.23
0.01
0.05
0.02
0.01
1.54
45
WG-23-037
147.00
188.65
41.65
0.50
0.34
0.02
0.08
0.02
0.03
1.64
50
including
174.00
188.65
14.65
0.81
0.51
0.02
0.14
0.04
0.05
2.61
50
including
174.00
179.00
5.00
1.21
0.69
0.04
0.14
0.04
0.05
3.32
50
WG-23-038
130.00
140.00
10.00
0.43
0.25
0.01
0.06
0.02
0.21
1.31
75
WG-23-039
191.50
241.00
49.50
0.36
0.28
0.01
0.05
0.02
0.02
1.49
40
including
224.00
241.00
17.00
0.43
0.49
0.01
0.08
0.03
0.04
2.58
40
WG-23-040
169.00
209.00
40.00
0.46
0.32
0.01
0.07
0.02
0.03
1.90
60
WG-23-041
237.00
276.00
39.00
0.43
0.36
0.01
0.17
0.03
0.06
2.04
55
including
243.00
250.00
7.00
0.60
0.49
0.02
0.10
0.03
0.04
2.13
55
including
262.82
275.00
12.20
0.60
0.54
0.02
0.36
0.05
0.11
3.46
55
WG-23-043
212.00
280.00
68.00
0.46
0.36
0.01
0.09
0.02
0.03
1.90
60
including
246.00
280.00
34.00
0.64
0.50
0.02
0.12
0.03
0.04
2.64
60
including
266.00
275.00
9.00
0.94
0.68
0.02
0.19
0.05
0.06
3.83
60
including
277.50
280.00
2.50
0.96
1.02
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.04
4.58
60
and
304.10
304.60
0.50
6.09
0.07
0.12
0.81
0.30
0.03
2.50
60
WG-23-044
362.35
375.40
13.05
0.74
0.81
0.02
0.22
0.05
0.10
4.84
45
including
369.25
375.40
6.15
0.96
1.33
0.03
0.26
0.08
0.18
8.04
45
WG-23-045
286.00
296.00
10.00
0.33
0.24
0.01
0.12
0.02
0.03
1.33
60
and
302.05
304.00
1.95
0.54
0.75
0.02
0.21
0.05
0.11
4.93
60
and
307.55
308.55
1.00
0.81
1.12
0.02
0.31
0.09
0.37
8.50
60
Notes:
1. Length refers to downhole length. Estimated True Width is expressed as a percentage of downhole length.
Previously Reported Results
Table 2: Previously reported assay results from the Phase 1 drill program on the West Graham Project.
Hole ID
From
To
Length
Ni
Cu
Co
Pt
Pd
Au
Ag
Estimated True
Width %
WG-23-019
64.00
93.00
29.00
0.39
0.25
0.01
0.04
0.02
0.02
1.36
70
WG-23-020
47.00
91.00
44.00
0.53
0.27
0.02
0.05
0.02
0.02
1.41
100
including
75.00
83.00
7.00
0.75
0.39
0.03
0.06
0.02
0.02
1.86
100
including
87.00
91.00
4.00
1.03
0.62
0.04
0.07
0.05
0.03
2.85
100
WG-23-021
41.00
72.00
31.00
0.46
0.29
0.02
0.06
0.02
0.02
1.50
90
including
42.00
46.00
4.00
0.63
0.46
0.02
0.10
0.03
0.04
2.40
90
including
58.00
63.00
5.00
0.66
0.30
0.02
0.04
0.02
0.01
1.50
90
WG-23-022
61.00
81.00
20.00
0.51
0.26
0.02
0.03
0.01
0.01
1.12
100
including
76.00
80.00
4.00
0.85
0.46
0.03
0.05
0.02
0.02
1.80
100
WG-23-023
45.00
83.00
38.00
0.47
0.28
0.02
0.04
0.02
0.02
1.45
90
including
71.00
82.00
11.00
0.71
0.41
0.02
0.07
0.02
0.04
2.09
90
WG-23-024
29.00
48.00
19.00
0.46
0.25
0.02
0.04
0.01
0.02
1.21
100
and
56.00
61.00
5.00
0.93
0.50
0.03
0.06
0.02
0.02
4.18
100
WG-23-025
20.00
67.00
47.00
0.56
0.30
0.02
0.05
0.02
0.02
1.85
90
including
42.00
65.00
23.00
0.72
0.42
0.02
0.08
0.03
0.03
2.73
90
WG-23-026
106.00
186.90
80.90
0.49
0.25
0.02
0.05
0.02
0.02
1.29
35
including
167.00
186.90
19.90
1.19
0.37
0.04
0.09
0.02
0.02
1.29
35
including
170.00
177.90
7.90
2.48
0.64
0.08
0.15
0.04
0.02
1.82
35
WG-23-027
68.00
120.50
52.50
0.43
0.27
0.01
0.05
0.02
0.02
1.49
85
including
96.65
120.50
23.85
0.57
0.33
0.02
0.06
0.02
0.03
1.79
85
including
111.00
120.50
9.50
0.83
0.37
0.02
0.09
0.03
0.03
2.16
85
WG-23-028
79.00
275.85
196.85
0.32
0.19
0.01
0.04
0.01
0.02
1.07
30
including
89.00
110.00
21.00
0.72
0.18
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.75
30
including
93.60
95.00
1.40
3.73
0.27
0.17
0.06
0.07
0.01
1.26
30
WG-23-029
84.00
107.00
23.00
0.37
0.25
0.01
0.03
0.02
0.02
1.39
50