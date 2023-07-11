Cineverse Announces Launch of Cineverse Services India

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023

New BPO business to help drive an estimated $7.5 million in SG&A reductions during the current fiscal year

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. ("Cineverse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced the launch of Cineverse Services India ("CSI"), a new business unit set up to facilitate Cineverse's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) strategy, which is central to cost-cutting efforts in the current fiscal year.

CineverseLogo_square_Logo.jpg

The new unit, located in Kolkata and adjacent to Cineverse's Engineering & Technology facility, will focus on providing customer service, quality control, operations, accounting, information technology, administrative and other back-office functions to support Cineverse's growth.

The Company forecasts approximately $7.5 million in SG&A cost reductions over the course of the current fiscal year (a 21% reduction), driven by savings from the relocation of more than 50 identified Cineverse domestic roles, full-time role eliminations, and the reduction of 3rd party contract labor. The Company expects the majority of back office and support roles to be operated from CSI, while the domestic employee focus will center on sales, business development, content and consumer strategy roles.

The Company recently hired Abhishek Pradhan as a key leader of these efforts. Mr. Pradhan has over 13 years' experience in business process outsourcing and operations management, with experience at companies such as MSR IT Solutions and WIPRO BPO. He will work closely with Cineverse management to ensure a rapid, smooth scaling of CSI and will oversee the hiring, training and day-to-day management of the CSI team.

Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO of Cineverse, stated "Over the last two years, we have demonstrated that our Indian operations provide a significant and unique strategic advantage in the market. We have built world-class technology with a talented, dedicated team of more than 60 technologists at Cineverse India. This unit saves the Company an estimated $6 million per year compared to similar domestic operations. Given this success and cost savings, it makes strategic and economic sense to expand these operations further to rapidly drive the Company towards sustainable profitability and positive cash flow."

McGurk continued, "As we continue to focus on leveraging next-generation technologies like AI, Machine Learning and computer vision already integrated into our Matchpoint platform suite, the talented teams in India will become a central and integral part in building the future of streaming across all facets of the company."

About Cineverse

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Investors and readers are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document, as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of Cineverse officials during presentations about Cineverse, along with Cineverse's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Cineverse's registration statements, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K, are "forward-looking'' statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act''). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "expects," "anticipates,'' "intends,'' "plans,'' "could," "might," "believes,'' "seeks," "estimates'' or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings, or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future actions, including those relating to the timing and completion of the proposed offering, which may be provided by Cineverse's management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about Cineverse, its technology, economic and market factors, and the industries in which Cineverse does business, among other things. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cineverse undertakes no specific obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

At Cineverse
Julie Milstead
424-281-5411
[email protected]

The Equity Group Inc.
Carolyne Sohn
408-538-4577
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA54051&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cineverse-announces-launch-of-cineverse-services-india-301874077.html

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA54051&Transmission_Id=202307110830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA54051&DateId=20230711
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.