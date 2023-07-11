RideCo and Uber Announce Partnership and Technology Integration to Advance Transit Agency Offerings

45 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RideCo, a leader in on-demand transit technology, and Uber Technologies Inc., (NYSE: UBER) have announced a newly formed partnership to offer transit agencies overflow (TNC) options. This unique technology integration enables agencies to scale and implement alternative transportation options while minimizing organizational demands and disruption to their existing network.  

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership and integration with Uber as it enables even more expansion options for customers and it demonstrates the positive impact of public-private partnerships," said Prem Gururajan, Founder and CEO at RideCo. "This means transit agencies can easily scale up and down based on demand and provide even greater convenience and equity for riders, while proactively managing cost structures."

For nearly a decade RideCo has developed and advanced on-demand transit technology, enabling public transit agencies to modernize traditional approaches to paratransit services and implement cost-saving microtransit services. Using RideCo's technology, agencies can provide a more personalized mobility option for their customers with convenient booking options, increased coverage, and reduced wait times.

"Together, Uber and RideCo are helping agencies achieve greater operational efficiency and higher productivity, while enhancing rider equity," said Jen Shepherd, General Manager of Uber Transit. "This partnership is a real win for transit agencies and the paratransit community, as we continue to extend the benefits of our technology to provide people of all abilities increased access to transportation."

Agencies typically use their own fleets, or a third-party fleet provider to provide a combination of fixed route and on-demand services. The new RideCo-Uber integration provides agencies even more flexibility in how they choose to offer transit services. They can leverage the efficiencies that RideCo's software provides for all fleet alternatives, while flexing service options with Uber to provide overflow services for after-hours ride requests, low-density areas, rider's choice, and even support peak demand. This paves the way for more comprehensive offerings and makes public transit more equitable for all.

The integration between the two platforms can be configured to agency-specific business regulations, ensuring overflow is optimized for the appropriate use cases, while leveraging dedicated fleets where they are best utilized. Having Uber integrated within the RideCo platform simplifies the booking, payment, and ride tracking process for both riders and the transit agency as they no longer navigate multiple applications. Eligibility management is built directly into RideCo's platform as well, where agency staff can easily manage who has access to overflow options with bespoke conditions.

About Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 39 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.      

About RideCo

RideCo is an industry leader in on-demand transit technology, enabling on-demand ride sharing for transit riders around the globe. We partner with transit agencies, technology companies, and fleet operators to design and operate paratransit and microtransit services. Our solutions reduce travel time, decrease distances to stops, and increase service frequency for riders while lowering transit agencies' cost-per-ride, reducing demand for parking, and attracting net new riders to transit systems. RideCo continuously drives innovation and to-date has been awarded U.S. Patent Nos. 10,248,913 ; 10,853,743 ; and 11,429,910. To learn more about our proprietary cloud-based platform and how it can revolutionize mobility in your city, visit www.rideco.com

