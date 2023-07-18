Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (“Xponential”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, announced today it has signed a Master Franchise Agreement in France for its Club Pilates brand, representing Xponential’s 19th international country outside of North America. The agreement, signed with TCMP Fitness, LP and its partners Susan and Chris Fichaud, gives the Master Franchisee the opportunity to license a minimum of 75 Club Pilates studios in France over the next 10 years. The master franchise partners have eight years of experience bringing the Club Pilates brand to local markets and assembling highly-qualified teams, and also recently signed master franchise agreements to develop Club Pilates in Ireland and Switzerland. TCMP Fitness, LP is Xponential’s third domestic franchisee to expand its operations internationally.

Xponential Fitness' Club Pilates studios offer low-impact, full-body Reformer Pilates-based workouts with a variety of classes that challenge your mind as well as your body. Club Pilates offers a supportive and inclusive environment for individuals looking to improve their fitness and well-being through the practice of Pilates. (Photo: Business Wire)

The latest Club Pilates agreement, Xponential’s first Master Franchise Agreement in France, will build upon the brand’s growing platform of studios currently operating across Spain and Germany as well as its development agreements in place for Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, and the UK. This expansion will allow Xponential to continue tapping into the extensive European Pilates & yoga studio market, which is projected to reach $71.2 million by 2030 according to Allied Market Research.

“France is the third largest fitness market in Europe and Club Pilates is perfectly suited to appeal to discerning French consumers looking for an outstanding workout and a supportive community of like-minded customers,” said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer of Xponential Fitness. “We have high expectations for Club Pilates in France and we are excited to continue to support Chris and Susan on their long-term development and franchising efforts.”

"We are thrilled to bring Club Pilates to the vibrant market of France, where health and wellness are cherished values," said Susan and Chris Fichaud. "Xponential’s support and guidance have allowed us to grow our presence from one studio to the entire North Houston area and three countries across Europe. With a passionate team and a proven business model, we're excited to expand the Club Pilates brand and empower communities across the country to embrace the transformative power of Pilates."

The agreement signals the growing demand for Xponential brands outside North America and specifically in Europe. Xponential is also celebrating its 350th studio opening outside of North America with StretchLab Rozelle in Sydney, Australia. A number of brands have recently debuted their first studio in a new country, including StretchLab’s first location in Mexico and Rumble and CycleBar’s first locations in Kuwait. Xponential currently has multiple brands’ studios operating or in development in 21 countries across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. In addition to the Club Pilates franchise agreements recently signed across Europe, Xponential has also entered into master franchise agreements for StretchLab, AKT and Rumble in Japan.

ABOUT CLUB PILATES:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises six years running, and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors. Its 500-hour training program includes instruction on Pilates, barre, Triggerpoint, and TRX Suspension Trainers. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 49 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 19 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://xponential.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated financial performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to expected growth of our business; continuation of revenue; expected continued relationships with franchisees and vendors; projected franchise resales; projected studio financial returns; projected number of net new studio openings; anticipated industry trends; projected financial and performance information such as system-wide sales; projected annual revenue; our competitive position in the boutique fitness industry; and ability to execute our business strategies. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our relationships with master franchisees, franchisees and international partners; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international markets; loss of reputation and brand awareness; general economic conditions and industry trends; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2022 filed by Xponential with the SEC and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

