WILMINGTON, N.C., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.¬†(‚ÄúLive Oak‚ÄĚ)¬†(: LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results after¬†U.S.¬†financial markets close on¬†Tuesday, July 25, 2023.



In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 52547679. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 888.259.6580

International: +1 416.764.8624

Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link:  investor.liveoakbank.com

Registration: Name and Email Required

Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit  www.liveoakbank.com . 

Contacts:

William C. (BJ) Losch, III | CFO & Chief Banking Officer

910.202.6929

Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications

910.597.1592