Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (: LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 52547679. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In
U.S.: 888.259.6580
International: +1 416.764.8624
Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In
Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com
Registration: Name and Email Required
Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com

Contacts:
William C. (BJ) Losch, III | CFO & Chief Banking Officer
910.202.6929

Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications
910.597.1592

ti?nf=ODg3MjQ4NSM1Njg2NzU5IzIwMTg4MDk=
Live-Oak-Bancshares-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.