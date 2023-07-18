Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today released its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report includes a review of the company’s annual greenhouse gas emissions footprint, grantmaking efforts, and an overview of the company’s approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

“Over the past year, we’ve made strides toward achieving our mission of using our technology, ecosystem, and people to advance equitable growth, accelerate science-based climate solutions, and create opportunity for underserved groups within our communities,” said Rod McLeod, VP of Social Impact at Braze. “We are proud of the efforts outlined in our second annual ESG Report, and look forward to continuing to shape a future where inclusion and equity thrive alongside innovation.”

The report highlights key initiatives and accomplishments that illustrate the Braze vision for ESG including:

Climate : Braze is committed to providing regular updates on its climate-related efforts. The company completed its annual greenhouse gas emissions measurement for FY’23, which includes scope 3 emissions.

: Braze is committed to providing regular updates on its climate-related efforts. The company completed its annual greenhouse gas emissions measurement for FY’23, which includes scope 3 emissions. DEI : Braze is enhancing its manager training program to incorporate DEI-specific training within the curriculum, and has launched an inaugural company-wide mentorship initiative, which aims to cultivate a richer employee experience and foster a sense of community throughout our workforce. Additionally, Braze hosted its inaugural Employee Resource Group (ERG) Lead Summit, facilitating the exchange of experiences, insights, and best practices among ERG Leaders.

: Braze is enhancing its manager training program to incorporate DEI-specific training within the curriculum, and has launched an inaugural company-wide mentorship initiative, which aims to cultivate a richer employee experience and foster a sense of community throughout our workforce. Additionally, Braze hosted its inaugural Employee Resource Group (ERG) Lead Summit, facilitating the exchange of experiences, insights, and best practices among ERG Leaders. Grantmaking : Since late last fall, the company has disbursed more than $500,000 to a variety of global nonprofits and charities. Braze plans to donate an aggregate of $500,000 across four years to the App Inventor Foundation, a nonprofit organization set up to support and enhance App Inventor and its educational goals. The company also launched an ERG Grants program, in which ERGs collectively awarded $250,000 in grants to 25 organizations that resonated with their core missions.

: Since late last fall, the company has disbursed more than $500,000 to a variety of global nonprofits and charities. Braze plans to donate an aggregate of $500,000 across four years to the App Inventor Foundation, a nonprofit organization set up to support and enhance App Inventor and its educational goals. The company also launched an ERG Grants program, in which ERGs collectively awarded $250,000 in grants to 25 organizations that resonated with their core missions. Tech for Black Founders: There are now 25 companies in the Tech for Black Founders product grant program, and three companies have graduated from the program to become full-fledged Braze customers.

The full Braze ESG report can be found here.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Braze’s anticipated ESG initiatives and the anticipated performance and benefits therefrom. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results are included in Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2023, and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze:

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711980374/en/